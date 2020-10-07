ROGERSVILLE – Rogersville Middle School’s football team retired No. 45 during its celebration of Eighth Grade Night Thursday, Oct. 1.
No. 45 was the number worn by the late Lucas Williams, who died July 18 in a tragic ATV accident.
Williams, who would have been an eighth-grader at the school this year, was honored with his jersey being draped over a chair on the Warriors’ sideline.
A moment of silence was held in his memory.
“We fondly recall the footprints he left on this field as we invite you to remember Lucas during a brief moment of silence,” Public Address Announcer Steve Taylor said.
Lucas’ parents, Becky and Roman Williams, and brother, Isaac, were presented with a rose by Lucas’ cousin, Nocona Williams, who has never played football before but is playing this year to honor Lucas — and is wearing No. 44.
After all the eighth-grade cheerleaders and football players and their respective family members were recognized, Warrior players gathered at the goal line and walked arm in arm carrying Lucas’ No. 45 jersey to head coach Josh Kincannon at midfield, then to the side line where the jersey was draped over a chair.
On Sept. 23, the RMS field house was dedicated in Lucas Williams’ name. The number 45 and initials LW have remained painted on the field’s 45-yard-lines this season.