SURGOINSVILLE – Braxton Markham reached base five times and Rogersville Middle School broke open a close game in the seventh inning in the Warriors’ 12-3 victory at Surgoinsville Middle Monday.
Leading 5-3 going into the seventh inning, the Warriors put up seven runs in the top of the inning to take a commanding 12-3 lead.
Markham, who collected two singles and three walks, walked to start the inning, then stole second and third – his fourth steal of the game.
After Noah Redding walked, three straight batters were hit by a pitch to push two more runs across the plate.
Roudy Henley singled to center to score two more to make it 9-3. One out after Eli Carmack was hit by a pitch and Garrett Lawson walked, Markham came to the plate again and singled to right to score Henley and Carmack. Lawson scored on an error by Eagles catcher Luke Armstrong for the twelfth run.
Nocona Williams, who had three RBI for the Warriors, drove in the first run in the first inning on a ground-out, then after Sammy Augusta scored on an error in the third inning, singled in a run to make it 3-0.
Carmack’s RBI-double in the third extended the RMS lead to 4-0.
The Eagles took advantage of Warrior errors in the fifth to get on the board. Armstrong and Jacob Watkins reached base on back-to-back errors to start the inning. After a walk to Roberts, Armstrong and Watkins scored on a single by Bryson Russell to make it 4-2.
Carmack drove in another run in the sixth to push the Warriors’ lead to 5-2.
Armstrong walked to lead off the bottom half of the inning then took second and third on wild pitches before scoring on an error to slice the lead to 5-3.
Besides Williams’ three RBI, Carmack and Markham drove in a pair apiece. Carmack and Markham paced Rogersville’s nine-hit attack with two hits each.
Each team utilized five pitchers. The SMS staff issued 10 walks and hit seven batters. The Warriors walked nine and hit three batters, but allowed only two hits.