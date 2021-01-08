ROGERSVILLE – A tough fourth quarter cost the Warriors in a hard-fought, 39-31 loss to Chuckey-Doak Tuesday night at Rogersville Middle School.
The Warriors held a 9-8 lead after one period, thanks to Braxton Markham’s buzzer-beating three-pointer to end the frame. Hard-working Levi Charles led the Warriors with four points in the quarter.
The Black Knights went in front, 13-9, on a 5-0 run to start the second period, then held on for an 18-17 halftime advantage.
The Warriors used a 7-2 run to close the third quarter to take a 24-21 lead into the fourth. Four points by Charles and a three by Eli Carmack comprised the Warriors’ scoring.
RMS managed seven points offensively again in the fourth quarter, but on defense allowed 18 to the Black Knights, who opened the period with a 9-2 run to take a 30-26 lead.
Carmack’s drive with 3:04 snapped the run, but Chuckey-Doak took advantage of poor shooting and turnovers by the Warriors with a 9-3 run to close the game.
Carmack led RMS with 10 points. Charles added eight and Markham seven for the Warriors.