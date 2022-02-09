EIDSON – The Clinch Wildcats defended their home floor Thursday night against the visiting Top Academy Lions and came away with a 54-44 victory.
The Wildcats came out cold and didn’t score for over three minutes. Rayce Johnson hit a three pointer to put the Wildcats on the board. Despite the slow start, Clinch led 13-12 at the end of the first quarter after Joe Lyons hit a three as the period ended.
The teams battled back and forth in the second quarter, and the game was tied at 25 at halftime. Tori Fant was crowned 2022 Homecoming Queen in a ceremony during the break.
The second half was marked by physical play and fouls. The Wildcats finished the third quarter with a 40-34 lead.
As the fourth quarter wound down, the Wildcats were leading 48-44 when the Lions’ Bryce Ward was called for a technical foul. Lyons made the two free throws to put Clinch up by six. The Lions did not score again and the Wildcats made four late free throws to end the game 54-44.
Both teams took 20 free throws in the second half. Ward led Top Academy with 22 points. Joe Lyons had 19 points for the Wildcats.
Rayce Johnson added nine and senior Conner Livesay eight. Other Wildcats in the scoring column were Hunter Smith (6), Koby Seals (5). Logan McPeek (4) and Ethan Cobb (3).
The Wildcats lone senior, Conner Livesay, and Lady Wildcat senior Tori Fant, were honored before the game.