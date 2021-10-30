BLUFF CITY – Garrison Barrett threw for two touchdowns and went over 5,000 career yards passing as Volunteer overcame five turnovers to roll past Sullivan East, 35-13, spoiling the Patriots’ Senior Night.
Playing in a cold, drizzling rain from start to finish, the Falcons (6-4, 3-2) lost the ball on their first two possessions but still controlled the ball game, building up a 35-0 lead before allowing two late touchdowns to East.
Barrett, who completed 10 of 17 passes for 129 yards, had three interceptions and two touchdowns, the first one a 38-yard strike to senior Heath Miller that gave Volunteer a 7-0 lead with 3:26 left in the first quarter.
The two hooked up again four and a half minutes later, as Barrett threw 11 yards to Miller for the Falcons’ second score of the night and 13-0 lead with 11:06 to go in the first half.
The Falcons defense dominated the Patriots offense, holding East to one first down, three punts and a fumble over its first four possessions.
Volunteer then turned in a 12-play, 68-yard scoring drive, with senior running backs Dawson Dykes and Jared Counts providing most of the yards on the ground, with Dykes running the ball in from five yards out to cap the drive and give the Falcons a 19-0 advantage with 3:08 left, a lead they’d hold at the break.
The Falcons defense forced another three-and-out to start the second half, setting the stage for a very quick scoring drive for Volunteer.
A personal foul against the Falcons on their first offensive play of the second half set them back to their own 26. On the very next play, Counts broke loose on a 74-yard touchdown run. Dykes’ conversion run pushed Volunteer’s lead to 27-0 with 9:42 left in the third.
The Patriots finally mounted a sustained drive late in the third quarter, but Drake Fisher’s pass was picked off by Volunteer’s Cason Christian, who sprinted 98 yards for a touchdown. Counts ran in the conversion for a 35-0 lead with 2:24 to go in the third quarter.
With the over-30 lead, the Falcons had a running clock for the final two minutes of the third and for most of the fourth quarter, until Sullivan East got on the board at the 4:27 mark on a five-yard touchdown pass from Fisher to Hunter Brown.
Fisher connected for another TD pass in the final minute to Brayden Ringley to help end East’s long (2-8) season a positive note.
The Falcons were effective on the ground with Counts rushing eight times for 117 yards and a touchdown and Dykes carrying 17 times for 102 yards and a touchdown. Riley Littleton added 23 yards on three carries.
Miller led Volunteer in receiving yards with 53 on three catches, two of them touchdowns. Christian caught five passes for 34 yards.
The Falcons earned just the sixth playoff berth in school football history, and will travel to Knoxville next Friday to take on Knoxville-Fulton (7-3) in the first round of the Class 4A State Football Playoffs. The winner of that game will play the winner of Friday’s Greeneville-South Doyle matchup.