ROGERSVILLE – Cherokee’s cross country team is humming along quite well as it reaches the midway point of the season.
“I’ve seen them come a long way since the start of the season,” said Cherokee cross country coach Lisa Kirkpatrick. “They’re all starting to mesh. They’re all trying to get the pecking order in the team. There’s a competitiveness in the team.
“I’ve got a really young team. I’ve got three juniors on the boys team and one sophomore and the rest are freshmen. So, it’s a young team that can continue to build,” she said.
At front and center of the boys team is Henry Brooks. The junior is like his running style: determined, head down, grinding it out.
“Henry is one of the biggest assets I have,” Kirkpatrick said. “He comes to every practice. He warms up the guys. He’s got his own different workout, but he’s always there. He’s a great leader of the team.”
Brooks turned in a time of 17:00.8 last Saturday in the Fender Farm 5K, nearly 15 seconds faster than his best time last year.
“He’s got the determination that’s going to take him places,” Kirkpatrick said. “He’s definitely a grinder. He’s somebody that knows what he wants to do and he’s going to do what he needs to do to get there.”
Junior teammate Jordan Hughes is improving leaps and bounds. After running 21:55.3 in the Bristol Cross – albeit a more difficult course – Hughes nevertheless turned in a time of 19:38.6 in the Fender Farm race one week later.
“Jordan Hughes crushed his all-time PR by over two minutes,” Kirkpatrick said.
“They did amazing,” Kirkpatrick said. “Every single one of them PR’ed. A lot of kids knocked at least two minutes off their time. A lot of my boys came in under 20 or right at 20, which is a huge feat for them. I’m excited to see that.
“We’ve finally got a group of boys who are all about the same speed and they’re pushing each other, which has made a huge difference in morale and the way the team is going,” Kirkpatrick said.
Sophomores Landry Russell and Neyla Price lead the girls team and are usually very near each other on the course.
“Landry and Neyla are our top two girls,” Kirkpatrick said. “They do a great job. They push each other through practices and stuff.”
Another sophomore, Atley Antrican, continues to progress.
“Atley Antrican was able to finish almost a minute faster than her all time PR and over three minutes faster than her best time this season,” Kirkpatrick said of Antrican’s Fender Farm run.
Three freshmen are on the girls team, Lilly Henley and twin sisters Anna and Emma Houck. All of the youngsters are exceeding expectations, Kirkpatrick said.
“I’m excited to have the twins,” she said. “Lilly is coming back from a knee injury over the summer and she’s been kind of disheartened. But she came up and said, ‘Lisa, I think I knocked eight seconds off my time!’ There you go. She’s a very hard worker, too.
“The girls are working together. I’ve actually got girls that are practicing together. I’m just excited because the work that they’re putting in is showing on the course. The times are getting faster,” Kirkpatrick said.
“I can’t be happier to have a team,” she said. “I’ve got a great team. I’m very proud of how this team is coming together, pushing and cheering for each other. I’m excited to see how the next few years shape up.”