Everyone knows the quickest way to lower a golf score is to work on your putting. But where’s the fun in that? If you want to add extra yards, finding and practicing a reliable drive stroke is the key.
Just remember that hitting it straight is one of the most important elements in getting to the green as fast as possible. Length and direction go hand-in-hand. A huge slice won’t get you there.
WHERE TO HIT
Where you strike the ball has a huge impact on your every-day distance. To achieve the often-elusive longer drive, it’s actually better to try to hit between the top and center of the driver’s face. That is the club’s sweet spot for the longest-possible drive. If you’re struggling to locate this exact spot, consider putting a dot on the back of the ball with a marker to help with focus. This subconscious visual cue often does wonders for those trying to improve their swing.
FOCUS ON ANGLES
Experts say that even a five-degree angle increase can pay huge dividends. So, increase the launch angle and watch the ball zoom away. Adjusting this can be as a simple as moving the ball forward in your stance. Your stroke remains the same, with the only difference being in where you hit the ball. Strike it more toward the head of your driver as you begin your upswing. The lower to the bottom of your swing arc, the more reduction in your power. If you’re having trouble making this adjustment, have a friend watch your swing or set up a recording device so you can break it all down later.
TORSO TURNS
Most set-up fundamentals apply to every club, but the driver breaks those rules. Once you’ve adjusted and are now making proper contact, it’s time to begin gathering power. The goal is to achieve a circular rotation away from the target. Turn your toes outward to increase your ability to move. Tilt your shoulders back and away, so that your lead shoulder is higher in order to create the proper swing path. Positioning yourself like that may look odd at first, in particular since your eye line may also be tilted. But this is only the starting position; once you begin your swing, move as normal.
