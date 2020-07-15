KINGSPORT — Holston Army Ammunition Plant (HSAAP) is now accepting applications for five white-tailed deer hunts to be held on the installation during the upcoming 2020 hunting season.
Applications must be received by August 10, 2020 in order to be considered in the drawing for this year’s hunts.
Individuals interested in obtaining an application for this year’s hunts may call the HSAAP hunting and fishing information line at 423-578-6291 for recorded information on where applications are available in the Tri-Cities area.
Applications are also available online at www.holstonwildlife.webs.com. Individuals may also request an application by mail by sending a self-addressed stamped envelope to the following address:
Holston Army Ammunition Plant
Attn: Deer Hunt Information
4509 West Stone Drive
Kingsport, Tennessee 37660
This year, in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, hunters will be required to wear masks while being checked in and out on the installation.
Hunters who are drawn for one of the hunts will receive additional information regarding these requirements when they are notified of their success.
In addition, selected hunters will be required to provide information to security personnel in advance of their hunt so that a background check may be conducted on them.