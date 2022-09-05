The John Sevier Hunter Education Complex in Knoxville is hosting a Kickoff To Hunting Season event on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
New and experienced hunters are invited to shoot rifles, bows, handguns, and shotguns, and learn about tree stand safety. Families are also welcome. The cost of admission is $8.00, which is the Type 222 range daily permit. The admission fee will be waived for current sportsman license holders or those holding appropriate big game licenses.
All ranges will be staffed by certified range officers to ensure safety.
Events Include
Free Bow set-up and basic archery shooting lessons from on-site Pro-Staffers including shooting time on archery ranges. Crossbows are also welcome.
Handgun shooting lessons from facility firearms instructors. Learn how to shoot different types of handguns. Guns and ammunition will be provided.
Free deer scoring. Participants are allowed to bring one deer head per person to have officially scored.
Site-in your favorite deer rifle. Participants are allowed to bring one long gun of their choice (rifle or muzzleloader) to shoot on our bench rest range and our 300-yard range.
Try your luck at the TWRA Flurry machine. Participants can test their shotgun shooting skills on our flurry machine that throws multiple clay pigeons in random directions and patterns. Shotguns and ammunition will be provided.
Tree-stand safety classes. A hunter education instructor will be giving instructional safety classes utilizing the newest tree stand hunting techniques including lessons with the latest hunting craze, “tree saddle.” This equipment and these techniques are all public land friendly so everyone can learn what to use and how to take advantage of the thousands of acres of public hunting opportunities in Tennessee.
The John Sevier Hunter Education Complex is located at: 2327 Rifle Range Road in Knoxville.
For further assistance or questions, contact John Sevier Range Manager Chad Gann at 865-594-6279.