CHURCH HILL – Volunteer’s varsity basketball teams will finally get to return to action this weekend in the Region 1-AAA tournaments.
Idle since Feb. 12, the boys and girls teams have been limited to practice for the two weeks leading up to the regional tournaments, while District 2 has been completing its district tournaments.
Tyrone Smith’s Lady Falcons will travel to Sevier County Friday for a 7 p.m. contest against the District 2-AAA champion Lady Bears, who defeated Jefferson County, 47-35, for the district title and No. 1 region seed Saturday.
Smith said the 4-seeded Lady Falcons just need to “stick to the game plan, make shots and do all the little things and see where the chips fall.”
Mike Poe’s 4-seeded Falcons have had two weeks to shake off the last-second, 42-39 loss to Daniel Boone in the District 1-AAA third-place game and prepare for their Region 1-AAA opener against Jefferson County, 50-44 winners over South Doyle in Monday’s District 2-AAA tournament championship.
Volunteer will play at Jeff County at 7 p.m. Saturday.
The Falcons get a small break in that District 2’s top two seeds – Morristown East and Sevier County – were both upset in the first round.
“They’ve got some great teams,” Poe said. “It’s a pretty balanced league. It doesn’t really matter. When you get to postseason, you play whoever’s next. I just hope that we play better than we’ve played the last two (games).”