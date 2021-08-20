CHURCH HILL – Two new changes are prominent in the 2021 Volunteer girls volleyball team. One change has been a recurring one in the program recently.
Nora Barton is Volunteer’s fourth volleyball coach in four years.
“It’s so hard for these kids to find some consistency,” said Barton, whose daughter Veda is a sophomore on the team and daughter Raenah is a former member, now a sophomore playing for Walters State. “How do you act as an athlete when you don’t have the same kind of mentality that has been put into you as a coaching staff from beginning to end?”
That’s a topic Barton discusses with her assistants, Caroline Laek and Alyssa Hatley.
“The coaches and I talk a lot about that. What do we want this team to look like? How do we want them to act? How do we want to act to them? How do we want them to develop as an athlete? And if given four years to do that, hopefully these kids can grow under that,” Barton said.
The Lady Falcons’ lone senior, Emily Christian, would seemingly have the most adjusting to do, since this will be her fourth coach at Volunteer.
That adjusting will begin with moving Christian from the libero role.
“She has been (libero) in the past, but we’re experimenting with her role,” Barton said. “We’ll probably utilize her as a hitter and she’s a great passer, as well. She’s a utility kind of kid, for sure.”
Christian is not alone in players who will move around the court some. Barton wants her players to develop versatility.
“We’ve had a lot of kids in the past who have been pegged in a certain role,” Barton said. “Nobody has a specific role yet. We have a few setters in place, but we’re still even trying to get some kids to be setters. We’re looking for kids to step up to be middles, even.
“I kind of feel like my job, and the coaching staff’s job, is to figure that out with them, and figure out what skill they bring to the table, and then help them develop that and how can they help us all the way around with that particular skill,” Barton said.
“As far as positions go, we talk about that a lot, for them not to get comfortable in that one role. Let’s be willing to go outside of that role and step up when needed. I am pretty adamant on that I really want all of the kids on this team to be able to do just about anything we can ask them to do,” Barton said.
“I’m not so naïve to know that’s definitely not possible. You’re either a setter or you’re not. But at some point, this kid might be on the court and might have to set. So, we definitely go through all of that stuff and make sure that they all have all of those skills. Some are just more developed than others. And when that starts to emerge, we’ll get a better rotation,” Barton said.
Early setting candidates appear to be junior Sydney Cloud and freshman Lily Christian.
“I do like having one setter on the floor,” Barton said. “I think that it makes for an easier time for the kids to kind of gel together. But we have some upcoming setters that can definitely see some times. It depends on our competition and adjustments we need to make. Are the kids gelling together or do we need to make a change? We’ll go with it that way.”
Libero will likely be juniors Alexis Bellamy or Angel Hall, or sophomore Meredith Lovelace, or freshman Mattie Crowder.
Candidates to play net are juniors Madisyn Williams, Alisha Lindsey and Genesis Dunn, sophomores Barton and Jaycee Cassidy, and freshman Chloe Redwine.
Freshmen Isabela Byington, Aliah Laster and Lakin Smith will be in the mix to play multiple positions.
The other major change for Volunteer is a drop down from District 1-AAA to District 1-AA. No longer will Volunteer compete against Dobyns-Bennett, Science Hill and Daniel Boone. New region mates are Elizabethton, Johnson County, Sullivan East, Unicoi County and one holdover opponent, Tennessee High, which also moved to District 1-AA.
“I’ve been watching this team since Raenah played, and we’ve been competitive against those teams in the past,” Barton said. “They’ve not just steam-rolled over us and we definitely don’t believe that we’re going to steam-roll over anybody in this conference.
“We’re going to go into every game knowing we’re going to be playing great teams, we’re going to play scrappy teams and we’ve got to bring our ‘A’ game every single time,” Barton said.
“So, we talk a lot about not getting comfortable, not being complacent, and feeling like ‘Oh, look what I’ve done.’ Nope, you’ve got to be better today than you were yesterday. And if we can move towards that, then we’ll be competitive in any conference,” said Barton, who explained why she accepted the head volleyball coach position.
“I absolutely love sports and I love being involved in everything,” she said. “My heart is for these girls. I love watching them grow and develop.
“To speak to that, we’ve got a great group of freshmen coming in. The amount of improvement they have made over the course of the summer, if that’s any indication of what’s to come, I mean we’re in for a treat come junior and senior year. They’re really great kids,” said Barton.
“They have a heart for it. They’re out here, they’re dedicated, they’re getting up in the morning early, they’re working out. That just speaks to a heart of any athlete. That’s why I’m here, and put a little fun in it, too,” she said.