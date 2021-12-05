2021-22 Clinch Middle School Lady Wildcats

The 2021-22 Clinch Middle School Lady Wildcats include: (front) Peyton Kelley, Saylor Perry, Billie Seals, Halle Seals and Ava Lawson; (back) coach Kristopher Cole, Summer Green, Brianna Bloomer, Kera Hurd, Belle Mallory and Lora Couch.

 Photo by Jim Beller

 