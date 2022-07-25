GATLINBURG — The Isshinryu Hall of Fame (IHOF) banquet and tournament, an international event, was held at the Gatlinburg Covention Center July 15-16.
The IHOF banquet and tournament is held annually to honor and recognize outstanding Isshinryu practitioners from around the world for their contributions to the art of Isshinryu Karate.
The IHOF inducts a select few each year to be inducted into the IHOF. Kelly’s Heroes, which attends each year, has had four people from the school to be inducted, one of few schools to have had this many honored.
Those inducted are: Kelly Markham (2003); Ralph Smith (2010); Jerry Sullivan (2013); and Theresa Smith (2015).
This year, Kelly Markham served as head referee for one of the many rings at the event. The event begins with a black belt meeting at 9 a.m. and ended around 5 p.m. It is an exhausting, but exciting day for everyone.
Kelly Heroes Competitors this year were: Silas Gibson, 1st Men’s black belt ( 55 & over) & Runner up for Male Competitor of the year; Eli Markham, 2nd place green/blue belt 12-15 yrs; Jake Markham, 4th place men’s green belt; and Zion LaCoille, 4th place 8 yr old empty hand Kata .
Brandon Henderson, an original Kelly’s Heroes student, and his son, Legion, from Bushido Academy, also competed. Brandon Henderson finished 2nd in Men’s Middleweight (after dropping out due to issues with contact lens); Legion Henderson earned 1st in green/blue belt, 12-15 years.