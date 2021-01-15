BULLS GAP – North Greene’s large front court dominated the smaller Lady Bulldogs as the Lady Huskies defeated Bulls Gap, 42-14, Tuesday night at Bulls Gap School.
Neither teams’ offense could muster much in the first quarter, which ended in a 2-2 tie.
The Lady Huskies got going in the second, as North Greene scored 10 of its 16 points in the post, led by three baskets by its big center, Hanah Miller. The Lady Bulldogs’ struggles continued, however, as they could only add one more basket to their total, a drive by Kailee Carter, as North Greene built an 18-4 halftime lead.
Brayley Bowlin scored on a drive to start the third quarter, but North Greene answered with a 12-0 run to build a 30-6 lead, as the Lady Huskies scored 10 more points in the paint.
After a Bulls Gap timeout, the Lady Bulldogs hit two jumpers in a row, by Bowlin and Kiera Johnson, as Bulls Gap cut the lead to 30-10.
But Miller scored another basket in the post to close the quarter, and North Greene continued its dominance in the final period with a 10-4 run to close the game.
Miller led all scorers with 21 points. North Greene teammate Loren Blevins added 11.
Bowlin led Bulls Gap with six. Johnson added four.