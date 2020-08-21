CHURCH HILL – Volunteer’s girls soccer team begins the 2020 season looking to meet or exceed its best-ever results a year ago.
“Our dream was always to host a home playoff game,” said Lady Falcons soccer coach Jeff Lukens. “I think I kind of messed up a little bit, because we not only got to host our first playoff game, but we got to beat South up, 6-1.”
In that playoff game last October, Taylor Castle scored two goals for Volunteer, which also got goals from Emma Lukens, Alyssa Chappell, Sara Winegar and Kristen Flack, and a stellar performance from goal-keeper Erin Smallwood. All return for 2020.
The Lady Falcons controlled the middle of the field and won balls in the air en route to their first-ever, soccer playoff celebration.
“That’s part of our problem, too, I think, it was kind of like winning the Super Bowl” and trying to get up the next game, Lukens said.
The following night, the Lady Falcons were knocked out in the next round by regional power, Greeneville, 8-0. The Lady Devils went on to capture their third state championship in four years.
Lukens would love to get another crack at them.
“We had a scrimmage with them last year and we went 20 minutes without them scoring, so that was a big deal for us. – 0-0,” he said. “We walked out of there on a Saturday pretty happy.”
Fast-forward to this year and Lukens likes his team, although the landscape looks a lot different due to the wide-ranging effects of the coronavirus shutdown.
“They’re looking good,” Lukens said. “Of course, when you have a season like this that starts off and gets stopped and started and stopped and started, it’s hard to get them to really get going the way they should be.
“But they’re there now. I had to pitch a little fit and they’re all ready to go now. Now, we’ll probably get shut down again,” said Lukens, who described dealing with the pandemic factor, a global phenomenon affecting everything.
“Normal years, there’s not the uncertainty of what’s going on in the world,” Lukens said. “Then you see NCAA stuff canceling and NBA stuff getting changed around and NFL scrimmages getting canceled, I guess it’s harder for them to get up out of bed and get moving knowing that there’s this uncertainty with it.
“The girls are doing better with it now. The corona shutdown got everybody a little lazy. You’ve got nothing to do but eat. They’re helping me get in shape. I’ve lost 15 pounds since I’ve been up here with them chasing them around,” said Lukens, who discussed his 2020 team.
“I have 13 from last year come back and then I’ve got five freshmen. I’ve got seven seniors. It’s a good crew to return back,” he said.
The Lady Falcons lost three seniors to 2020 graduation – Riley Dobbs, Kiley Trent and Megan Christian, a tireless newcomer from the track team who proved to be a valuable addition to the team.
“We lost three last year. One of them was a pretty important piece, Megan Christian. She was kind of a silent leader, but she definitely, through her work ethic, made all-conference and she was a stallion. She didn’t talk, but when you run down-and-backs 10, 15, 20 seconds quicker than the next person, it tends to pull everybody from the front to the back,” he said.
“Then on the field – I’ve got scars all over me up and down my legs – I tell her every time I see her I say, ‘That’s from you, that’s from you, that’s from you.’ She would always practice wearing a watch and would karate-chop you and run right through you and stuff. I would say, ‘Dang, I’ve got you by about 140 pounds, but you scare me,’” Lukens joked about Christian’s toughness, which he’s hoping some of the other players pick up.
“Our defense will look a lot the same. Starting in the very back at the goalie is (senior) Erin Smallwood. Then you’ve got a new freshman, Elana Horne. She’ll see some time back there. Also, (senior) Lauren Grevelle. She played a little bit for us. She had never played before and she played that one game and had a shutout against Unicoi County,” said Lukens.
“On defense, we’ve got (seniors) Savannah Hamilton, Sarah Gonce, and Lauren Ross and Savannah’s sister (sophomore) Sydney. (Junior) Alyssa Chappell has always been a forward for me, but she’s actually been doing some time back there on defense. She’s probably one of the fastest kids I’ve got, a track girl. So, she may end up filling Megan’s shoes a little bit.
“At defensive mid, you’ll probably see Lauren Grevelle and (senior) Makenzey Smith in there, and of course, Emma at left forward. Probably (sophomore) Taylor Castle at the right and then center-mid will probably be a newcomer like (freshman) Isabel Houston or someone like that.
“Our center-forward all the way up will be probably be (sophomore) Sara Winegar. She’s another track girl. I’ve got four or five track girls. That’s a good problem to have. I just have to get them to kick it,” Lukens said.
Others expected to get playing time are junior Kalyn Olterman, sophomores Macey Gladson and Madison Lawson and freshmen Makayla Ward, Gabriella Ritz and Kourtney Bradshaw.
“We’ll be fast – skinny and fast,” Lukens said. “I’m trying to make ‘em mean, but we’ll see if that works. They’re all too nice.”
Lukens said maybe he should have made loftier goals last year.
“We met our goals and exceeded them,” he said. “Of course, I’d love to get another home playoff game and another win. The next step has to be to get the second playoff win. I think when you win your second one, you get to move on and are guaranteed two more games.
“When you get up there after the first round, you start looking at Elizabethtons and Greenevilles. They’re a whole different level than us – right now. But you never know, in a weird year like this, anything can happen,” Lukens said.