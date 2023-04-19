CHURCH HILL — Volunteer jumped out to an early lead and banged out nine hits en route to a 10-1 nonconference baseball win over Happy Valley Saturday at Joey Seaver Field.
Isaiah Bowery was 2 for 3 with an RBI. Connor Haynes was 1 for 3 and drove in two runs. Zach Justice was 2 for 4 with an RBI, and Brycen Feagins also had two hits for Volunteer. Riley Littleton and Jay Adams had one hit each.
Gavin Hickernell picked up the win on the mound. He threw a one-hit shutout over four innings and struck out six. Luke Armstrong pitched three innings in relief and gave up one run on four hits.
Cherokee 18,
Austin East 1
KNOXVILLE — Jacob Brooks went 3 for 3 with a double and drove in five runs, and Aidan Webb went 3 for 3 with a triple and four RBIs to lead Cherokee to an 18-1 nonconference baseball win over Austin-East in three innings on Thursday.
Keaton Lawson went 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs. Cole Putnal also collected two hits and drove in a run.
Jacob Brooks picked up the win for the Chiefs, allowing just one run on two hits while walking four and striking out six.
The Chiefs scored nine runs in each of the first two innings.
SOFTBALL
West Ridge 9,
Cherokee 5
ROGERSVILLE — The Lady Wolves scored five runs in the fourth inning and held on for a 9-5 nonconference win over the Lady Chiefs on April 10 in Rogersville.
Hannah Bates was 2 for 4 with a double and drove in three runs for Cherokee. Kaylee Cinnamon went 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI. Racheal Young also had two hits for the Lady Chiefs.
Nicole Bradley took the loss, allowing nine runs on 13 hits in seven innings.
Lacey Fugate hit a solo homer for West Ridge. Miranda Henley picked up the win on the mound. She gave up five runs on nine hits and struck out 10 in 6 2/3 innings.
Claiborne 5,
Cherokee 3 (8)
ROGERSVILLE — Claiborne scored two runs in the top of the eighth and held the Lady Chiefs scoreless in the home half to take a 5-3 conference win on April 11.
Chloe Bradley had two hits and three RBIs to lead the Lady Chiefs. Racheal Young had three hits, and Hannah Bates had two.
Kennedy Dishner took the loss for the Lady Chiefs. She pitched all eight innings, giving up five runs on 11 hits while striking out three.
Unicoi County 5,
Volunteer 4
ERWIN — Unicoi County scored in the bottom of the seventh for the 5-4 walk-off win Tuesday against Volunteer in Upper Lakes Conference softball action.
Abby Fisher went 3 for 4 to lead Volunteer. Veda Barton doubled. Bryleigh Salyer and Haley Russell each drove in a run for the Lady Falcons.
Addyson Fisher was tagged with the loss. She allowed five runs, but only one wearned as the Lady Falcons committed five fielding errors. Addyson Fisher allowed five hits, walked one and struck out 11.
TRACK AND FIELD
MORRISTOWN — Cherokee’s track and field teams competed in the Kyle Morrell Invitational at Morristown West on Friday. The boys finished ninth out of 13 teams, while the girls finished 12th out of 15 teams.
Among the individual highlights:
Trey Smith finished third in the 300 hurdles.
Dillon Williams was third in triple jump.
Lofton Hayes was fourth in the 200.
Amelia Metz finished second in discus.
Olivia Spence finished third in the 300 hurdles.
