Volunteer’s Keelin Releford (8) fights for yardage.
Volunteer’s defensive line awaits the snap.
Volunteer’s Austin Glass (6) pops through as teammate Isaiah Peters (59) blocks Tennessee High’s Mason Campbell (51).
Volunteer’s Brandon Begley (12) chases Tennessee High’s Trent Dowdell (10).
The Falcons’ offensive line prepares to do business.
Falcons quarterback Keelin Releford (8) scrambles as Tennessee High’s Colson Mattox (13) pursues.
Volunteer’s Nathan Simpson (32) tries to escape Tennessee High’s Colby Lamb (11).
Volunteer’s Kendan Greene (48) is hot on the heels of Tennessee High’s Josh Bell (7).
Volunteer’s Keelin Releford (8) tries to shake loose from Tennessee High’s Colson Mattox (13).
Volunteer’s Camden Woodby (18) tries to catch Tennessee High’s Josh Bell (7).
Volunteer’s Scott Sword (27) tackles Tennessee High’s Trent Dowdell (10).
Kendan Greene (18) and Austin Glass (6) bring down Tennessee High's Colby Lamb (11).
Volunteer's Isaiah Brooks (84) kicks off.
Volunteer's Keelin Releford (8) tries to get outside Tennessee High's Ryan Mullins (52).
Volunteer's Nathan Simpson (32) dodges Tennessee High's Colby Lamb (11).
CHURCH HILL — The Volunteer Falcons hosted Tennessee High School Monday evening in a junior varsity football game.
On this page are photos of the action, taken by Bobby Vaughn.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.