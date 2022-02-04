CHURCH HILL – With the district tournament less than two weeks away, Tyrone “Mugs” Smith was happy with his Lady Falcons’ heightened level of play against the first-place Elizabethton Lady Cylcones Tuesday night at the Falcons’ Nest, despite Volunteer’s 49-44 loss.
“I love playing them,” Smith said. “I love (Lady Cyclones coach) Lucas (Andrews), and what he does. He’s a great coach and they’re a great team. They have one of the best point guards in the state. That was a great fight for us. One thing I love is playing like this, I’ll take that over a win any day.”
The Lady Falcons, who trailed 16-5 after the first quarter of play then 21-5 halfway through the second, grinded their way through a double-digit deficit for most the game until making a furious rally in the fourth quarter that had them within one possession of tying the contest in the final half-minute of play.
Down 47-44, Volunteer had the ball inside half court with 17 seconds left to play, but Kendra Huff’s inbounds pass inside to a posting-up Veda Barton went over her head and out of bounds, much to the chagrin of Lady Falcon fans who felt Barton was fouled on the play.
“They were going man-to-man, face guard,” Smith said. “Veda was isolated at the rim. She was open. We threw it over. Whatever happened, happened, and she didn’t catch it.”
Elizabethton got the ball back and Lina Lyon hit two free throws to increase the Lady Cyclones’ lead to two possessions, 49-44.
“We had another crack at it and we missed a free throw,” Smith said. “So, it’s the little things with us.”
Lyon led all scorers with 19. Barton and Huff had 16 apiece for Volunteer, which outscored Elizabethton, 17-7, in the fourth quarter until Lyon’s game-clinching free throws.
“Our girls fought hard, as usual,” Smith said. “I’m proud of them. I can’t be mad at them. Little things. We missed six free throws down the stretch, a couple of layups here and there, and at the end of the day, that’s on us. We’ve got to get better at that.
“But, I’m proud of my girls and their effort tonight. I’ll take that any day,” Smith said.
Heading into Friday night play, Elizabethton (15-6) and Sullivan East (20-8) were tied atop the Upper Lakes Conference standings at 5-1 each with Volunteer (14-12) at 3-4, which has them currently the third seed heading into the District 1-3A tournament, which will be hosted Feb. 18-22 by Volunteer this year.