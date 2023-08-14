BULLS GAP BULLDOGS

The 2023 Bulls Gap Bulldogs include (front row, from left) 10-Noah Elmore, 71-Logan Greene, 13-Blake Arnott, 4-Eli Frye, 9-Tanner Johnson, 5-Neyland Keller, 6-Jordan Werner, 75-Hawkins Emery, 50-Brantlee Johnson, 7-Braylen Lee, (back row, from left) 53-Gabe Chandler, 99-Christian Lamb, 1-Grayson Hughes, 55-Tyler White, 73-Preston Malone, 72-Graham Siebert, 52-Elijah Wilder, 3-Cylan Lawless, 14-Branson Mowell and 11-Keegan Smith. Not pictured: 12-Elijah Gladson.

 Contributed/Chris Hughes

QUICK FACTS

  

