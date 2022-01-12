HAWKINS COUNTY — The 2022 portion of the 2021-22 basketball season was suspended just a couple days after it started last week due to snowy weather in the region.
The season was expected to resume (again) this week, with warmer, dryer conditions in the forecast.
On this page are some scenes from the first night back from Christmas break, Tuesday, Jan. 4, from the three Hawkins County high school venues.
Photos at Clinch by Jim Beller; photos at Cherokee by Randy Ball; photos at Volunteer by Bobby Vaughn.