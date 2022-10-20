BRISTOL – The Volunteer Lady Falcons made school history Monday, capturing the first conference title at the Three Rivers cross country championships at Steele Creek Park in Bristol.
“They have to be proud of that and I am as a coach,” said Volunteer coach Jim Ailshie. “A lot of time and effort has gone into this. It’s really the kids, they are the ones that have run and put in the hard work. I’m really pleased with how things turned out today.”
With three runners in the top ten and five of the top 13, Volunteer edged Tennessee High for the championship with 26 points to the meet’s home school, which had the top runner, Zoe Arrington (21:14.6) and 30 points.
“Of course, they’ve got Zoe, who’s just a fantastic runner,” Ailshie said. “They‘ve got a good team. I’ve got a lot of respect for them. I ran against (Tennessee High coach) Frankie Nunn when I was in high school and Tom Murrell was a distance coach at Tennessee High at the time.
“They have a tremendous tradition in cross country over there and so for Volunteer to win its first championship against a great school with a great tradition in the sport really means a lot to me,” Ailshie said.
Jacie Begley was Volunteer’s top runner, placing second overall, finishing exactly five seconds behind Arrington. Emma Houck (23:18.7) and Anna Houck (23:22.6) finished sixth and seventh, respectively, to earn All-Conference honors with Begley.
“I felt pretty good, except for the second lap,” Begley said. “That kind of got me. But the wind honestly got me, too. I noticed like, whenever I was going around a curve, there’s a big strong wind that pushed me a little bit. It pushed me in the face and everything and kind of pushed me back. So that probably kind of affected me a little bit, time-wise.
“But other than that, I felt pretty good, except for like the last part. I’ve always struggled with this course since freshman year. I guess from where there are so many rolling hills, there’s hardly any flats. So, since there are so many hills, it just kind of got me, I guess. I started so strong and I felt really good the first lap. But that second lap is what got me. But I wasn’t completely out of it. It’s just that I lost more energy than I did on the first one,” Begley said.
“Jacie finished third in the 800 at the state (track & field) meet,” Ailshie said. “She’s is a speed runner. Tactically, I think she could have done things maybe a little better, not that she didn’t run real well. We’ll try to correct those things and see what happens at the region meet on Oct. 25.
“But she forced the pace a little bit early and I thought with her speed, she just needs to remain patient and hopefully make it come down to a kicker’s race,” Ailshie said.
“But as a runner, you learn from different racing situations and she’ll learn from this and she’ll come back even better at the region and the state meet,” he said.
Volunteer’s Lillie Bullock (24:58.8) and Sabella Borghetti-Metz (25:11.3) placed twelfth and thirteenth, respectively.
“Sabella Borghetti-Metz, who’d been injured for really the last several weeks, really stepped up and was our number-five runner,” Ailshie said. “I thought that was a big key to the meet. It really came down to us and Tennessee High in more or less in a dual-type situation.”
Next up is the Region 1 championships, set for Tuesday at Daniel Boone, site of the Trailblazer Invitational on Oct. 8, where Begley placed seventh overall. She expects to improve her time on the less-hilly Boone course.
“I’m hoping that I’ll definitely get a lot faster, at least try and break 20 (minutes) on this next course because I ran (20:03.8) this past Trailblazer meet and that’s where the region is going to be held,” she said. “So, I’m hoping I’ll break at least 20 on that one and run a pretty good PR on that, and also get a really good finish and place pretty high.”
Begley said she prefer’s Boone’s course to Steele Creek’s.
“I feel like Daniel Boone’s course definitely has a lot of hills. But there’s more flats and also I’m able to stride out, too, and get myself recuperated and be able to get myself to be able to relax more,” she said. “I feel like that’s a really fast course.
“The first mile is the slowest. I definitely know that for sure because that’s where you’re starting at and everybody’s trying to get their placement at. But after you get done with that big hill and you’re starting to get on the straight-aways, getting like near the school and the softball field, that’s when you’re starting your actual placement and starting to feel more relaxed in your pace going and start picking it up and start going more,” Begley said.
