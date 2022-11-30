ROGERSVILLE - The Cherokee Lady Chiefs and the Cumberland Gap Lady Panthers battled the entire game Monday night with the Lady Chiefs coming away with a 45-39 win.
The Lady Panthers scored on their first possession and Kailey Gilliam followed her own miss to tie the score.
Both teams played some tough defense and the score was tied 4-4 with two minutes to go in the quarter. The Panthers went up by two but Ava Morgan hit a corner three at the buzzer to put the Lady Chiefs up 9-8.
Cherokee built a lead in the second quarter when Kyla Howe hit two 3-pointers and Macy McDavid added another. The Lady Chief defense held the visitors to five points in the quarter, resulting in a 22-15 halftime lead.
The Lady Chiefs maintained their advantage in the third quarter. Gilliam had six points and Howe added 5 and the Lady Chiefs led 33-25.
In the fourth quarter the Lady Panthers came roaring back. Emmy Glover had two steals resulting in layups to help the Lady Panthers take a 35-33 lead.
The Lady Chiefs reclaimed the lead on a Gilliam basket making the score 38-37. The Lady Chiefs turned up the defensive pressure held on for a hard-fought 45-39 victory.
In the critical fourth quarter, Gilliam had 4 points. Howe 4 and McDavid 3.
Gilliam and Howe led Cherokee with 15 points each. McDavid had 9 points with Morgan (4) and Emma Mowell (2) rounding out the Lady Chief scoring.