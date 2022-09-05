Not everything done during a hunt is solely about finding and harvesting prey.
How a person hunts is often steeped with traditions, ritual, folklore and superstition. Some are born of cultures, others are passed down through families.
Native American Hunting Traditions
Native Americans are not a single group with a single culture. Traditions vary by tribe and geography, but many of them have traditions around hunting.
For example, Jacob Broadley wrote about Cherokee Traditions at the site Classroom.com. Men purified themselves in a sacred ritual before the hunt. Cherokee would abstain from sex for four days before and four days after a hunt. Before the hunt, they’d dip in a pool of water at sundown while singing an ancient chant. The next day, the hunter would not eat at all and would again dip in the water while chanting at sundown. On the second night, he’d cook a meal, eat it and then spread the fire ashes across his chest. On the third morning, the hunt would begin.
Ojibway tribes believed that everything was created for a purpose and that the purpose of animals were to feed the Anishnaabe people. They were taught, according to the Tribal Trade website, that they should be thankful for the gift. Any time a hunter killed an animal, he would pray and give thanks. They were also taught that if they stopped hunting and fishing, it meant they were being ungrateful for the gifts they had been given.
Modern Traditions
Modern hunters carry on a variety of traditions and customs, some widespread, some practiced by only a few.
Some are very superstitious about what they eat s, such as eating cranberry sauce on Thanksgiving Day; others require the consumption of buckwheat pancakes the morning of the hunt.
Other traditions include:
• Blooding: The faces of hunters are marked with blood from their first kill, usually applied by a parent or an elder member of the camp with their fingers. This ritual dates back to the eighth century, when it was a mark of receiving St. Hubert’s blessing.
• The last bite: Valerius Geist, a retired zoology professor and hunting expert, said Germans and Austrians would break a twig from such trees as oak, pine, spruce, fir or alder and then pull the broken twig through the animal’s mouth from one side to the other and leave it in its jaws.
• Eating raw organs: Hunters report that in deer camps, hunters would bring the liver or heart of their first kill back to camp, slice it into small pieces and each of them would eat a piece of it raw.
• Cutting shirt tails or hats: When a hunter shot and missed, the others on the hunt cut a piece of his or her shirt or vest off, often an inch per missed shot. Some camps hold “courts” where judges decide who had each missed shot. The shirt tails are sometimes hung at the camp with names and years on them.
• No shaving: There are some hunters who maintain that it is bad luck to shave their faces during hunting season.
