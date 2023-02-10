Kansas City coach Andy Reid will join Jon Gruden, Pete Carroll and Dan Reeves in facing a team he once coached in the Super Bowl.
Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni comes into Sunday’s Super Bowl LVII a 1.5 point favorite over Reid and the Chiefs.
But, underdog Super Bowl wins aren’t unprecedented and have become the stuff of legend. Here are a few of the more memorable.
1969: Jets Defeat the Colts
The NFL had been dominant through the first two shared championship games – but Super Bowl III changed all of that. Jets quarterback Joe Namath seemed to sense it, boldly predicting victory days before the game – even though the Baltimore Colts entered with just one loss. New York made good, 16-7.
1970: Chiefs Defeat the Vikings
A year after the Jets’ big upset, the legacy AFL Chiefs were once again completely overlooked. They’d finished second in their division, and Minnesota boasted an NFL-best record of 12-2. Idiosyncratic Kansas Chiefs coach Hank Stram called a great game, and the defense did the rest as the Chiefs won 23-7.
1998: Broncos Defeat the Packers
Green Bay was coming off a return-to-glory championship with quarterback Brett Favre, while John Elway had a long history of Super Bowl failure with Denver. Elway ended up leading the Broncos to the first of two straight career-ending big game victories.
2002: Patriots Defeat the Rams
They later became the game’s most decorated team, but the New England Patriots were huge underdogs when coach Bill Belichick and young quarterback Tom Brady entered Super Bowl XXXVI. The explosive Rams, then based in St. Louis, were known as the “Greatest Show on Turf” – and they’d just won it all a couple of years before. Then Brady led an incredible fourth-quarter drive, and the Patriots secured their 20-17 win with a huge kick by Adam Vinatieri.
2008: Giants Defeat the Patriots
Six short years later, the Patriots were juggernauts, looking to complete the first undefeated NFL championship season since the early ‘70s against Eli Manning and overlooked New York Giants. Though only a wild-card team, the Giants made huge plays when they needed to and ultimately ended New England’s streak by a score of 17-14.