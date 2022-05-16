KNOXVILLE – Hawkins County will send 20 athletes to the TSSAA State Track & Field Championships after stellar performances in the TSSAA AA East Sectional Saturday at the University of Tennessee’s Tom Black Track.
“I just can’t put into words what this means to these kids and these coaches that put in all this time,” Volunteer track coach Jim Ailshie said. “It’s paying off and I’m just so proud.”
Volunteer is sending 18 athletes to Murfreesboro, where the state meet returns May 24 after last year’s at Rockvale High School. Nine girls and nine boys will make the trip, including members of five Volunteer relay teams that qualified.
“I’ve got 10 rooms and I was just telling somebody I don’t know if I’ve got enough rooms now.” Ailshie said. “When you get a relay team in – 4x800 and 4x400 for the boys, and 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400 for the girls – that’s a lot of kids.”
Five Volunteer relay teams qualified for the state meet: The girls 4x100 team of Emily Christian, Sara Winegar, Alyssa Chappell and Taylor Castle, who placed second; the girls 4x200 team of Christian, Winegar, Belle Fritts and Castle, who won; and the girls 4x400 team of Castle, Elise McKinney, Sydney Hamilton and Jacie Begley, which finished second; Volunteer’s boys 4x800 team of Ethyn Council, Caleb Greene, Charlie Wilson and Roman Borghetti-Metz; and the winning boys 4x400 team of Davarius Early, John Ross, Cayden Cox and Borghetti-Metz.
“That doesn’t include all the individuals that won a race,” Ailshie said. Jacie won a race in the 800 with a PR 2:26.19. Emily won the 300 hurdles with a PR 48.18. There were so many outstanding performances. Aliah Laster qualified in the pole vault (9 feet) and running a PR 17:04 in the 100 hurdles. Taylor Castle set a school-record in the 200 (26.09). The (boys) 4x800 team that set a school record (8:29.22) that had stood since 2014.”
The top two in each East, Middle and West Sectional event qualify for the state meet. In addition to the three sectionals’ top two finishers, the next two overall top performers in the state earn berths in the state meet. Some of those at large berths came from Saturday’s East Sectional: Castle (200), Laster (pole vault, 100 hurdles), Thomas Galloway (discus) and Cason Christian (high jump). Sara Winegar also qualified in the girls 100 hurdles, as Christian, Winegar and Laster finished 2-3-4 in the event.
Cherokee, whose numbers were depleted at the sectional Saturday due to a same-day conflict with the senior prom, still managed to qualify two of its seven participating athletes to the state.
“We had two people qualify for the state championships today,” said Cherokee track coach Chad Laster. “Amelia Metz finished second in the (girls) discus and Aaron Coffey finished first in (boys) discus. They’ve had some good days. Looking at what west and middle Tennessee did today, as well, each one of them could very well be in contention for a state championship title when it comes time. They’re very much in the hunt.”
This will be the second state high school meet for the junior Metz, who medaled last year as fourth-best at Rockvale High School, and was state champion twice as a middle-schooler.
“I went all three years in middle school,” Metz said. “This is my second time going to state in high school because my freshman season was canceled. I hope to win it. I think I can. I’m just going to get in the circle a lot this week and work on technical things.”
Metz threw 106-05.5 on her very first throw, which stood up to second-best after Knox Halls’ Kendall Moles threw 114 on her third attempt. Getting a high mark on the first throw helps Metz relax for the rest of the event, she said.
“It helps me calm my nerves and I can finally breathe and say, ‘Just work on your technique now, don’t worry about the mark,’” said Metz, who followed up with throws of 102-00.75, 99-08.25, and 102-11. “Not my best day, but my technique was there.”
Also going is Volunteer’s Emily Christian, who qualified in four events after finishing first in the 300 hurdles and 4x200 relay, and second in the 100 hurdles and 4x100 relay.
“Tired, but it’s definitely worth it,” Christian said. “Especially since state is coming up and we’re all going to be there.”
It’s been a four-year odyssey for Christian.
“The past sectionals,” Christian said, “Last year I got so close to going to state in 100 hurdles but I missed it by .05 seconds. Then, of course, we didn’t have sectionals my sophomore year due to COVID. Freshman year, it was the first year I was getting into everything. It was just an experience knowing what I was getting into.
“Last year, I was really devastated when I didn’t make it. But this year was definitely worth it. It made me work a lot harder. I think all the work that I put in has definitely boosted my confidence, knowing that I’ve been to practice every single day for three hours at the most, just working on my events and everything. Just winning makes me feel a lot better. It makes me want to work even harder,” said Christian, who has a personal goal for the state meet.
“There’s a lot of competition there,” she said. “So, I’m hoping just to at least beat my PRs and hopefully beat my sister’s (Whitney) 100 hurdles record. That’s what has pushed me a lot. I’m so close to it.”
Christian is one of three Lady Falcons who qualified for the Pentathlon, along with Winegar and Laster. From the boys’ team, one qualified for the Decathlon, Grant Winegar.
Cherokee’s two state meet qualifiers – Metz and Coffey – have legitimate shots for state championships.
“They’re right there as some of the best of the best of Class 2A,” Laster said. “We’ll get down there and see what happens. I know they’re training well. I’m proud of them. They did a great job today and we’ll see you down in Murfreesboro.”