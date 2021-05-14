CHURCH HILL – When the TSSAA Division 1 Large Section 1 Track & Field Championship is held this Saturday at Science Hill, Volunteer’s Dane Dykes will be gunning for a berth in the state track meet.
“He will need to finish in the top four in the 43 large school division sectional to qualify for Murfreesboro to participate in the TSSAA state track meet,” said Volunteer track coach Jim Ailshie.
“Regardless of what happens, this is just a testament to one young man’s character and his determination to persevere through some tough times. We are just extremely blessed to have Dane Dykes on our Volunteer track team,” Ailshie said.
Ailshie is referring to a serious injury Dykes sustained in the Falcons’ Aug. 17, 2018 football game at Happy Valley.
“It was in a football game against Happy Valley,” Dykes recalled, describing the play early in his sophomore season. “He was kind of going down and I was tackling poorly, leading with my head. You tackle too much like that and you’re going to do something wrong.
“And I did,” he said. “I knew something was up. It felt different. I’d had trouble with it before, but I could tell something different happened.”
Dykes tried to gut it out.
“I tried to wait it out for two or three days, seeing if it would feel better then. But I couldn’t take it any more and just went to the hospital. They told me I shattered my C1,” said Dykes, now a senior at Volunteer.
The C1 and C2 vertebrae are the first two vertebrae at the top of the cervical spine, according to spine-health.com. Together they form the atlantoaxial joint, which is a pivot joint. The C1 sits atop and rotates around C2 below. More of the head’s rotational range of motion comes from C1-C2 than any other cervical joint
“They said surgery was an option, but I’d never be able to do sports again or anything,” Dykes said. “I decided not to do it. I wore a brace for probably five months and physical therapy for a while after that. I feel about 100 percent now. I’ve lost a lot of mobility in my neck, but other than that, it feels pretty good.”
“It was terrible he couldn’t play anymore,” said younger brother Dawson Dykes, a junior at Volunteer. “It happens. It’s part of it. He can still do track and stuff, but no more contact sports.”
“Football is out,” Dane said. “I’d be at risk for doing something else. There’d be a whole list of problems with that.
“I’m doing pretty good with my neck now. I’ve done physical therapy, done all the stuff, met with the doctors. It’s just good to be competing again,” Dane said, referring to his time on the Falcons track team, for whom he is competing in the discus and shot put events.
“I did a little track in middle school, but I’ve just been doing it seriously for about two years now. It was about one of the only things I could do. I’m just enjoying competing again,” Dane said.
“From this season’s standpoint, Dane got off to a great start and continued to improve week after week,” Ailshie said. “He won several meets early in the season and just continued to get better.”
It wasn’t a surprise to Ailshie that Dane would find success in track and field.
“I was driving by the Volunteer high school track the summer of 2019 and Dane was throwing the shot by himself,” Ailshie recalled. “It was mid-day and it must have been 90 degrees outside with the sun blazing. Under those conditions, I was really impressed because I knew a little about what Dane had been through with his football injury.
“It is extremely rare that you see someone at that age who will fight through adversity. All I could think of was with that kind of drive, there would be no telling what Dane could accomplish under the right type of training,” Ailshie said.
So Ailshie contacted the area guru on throwing events, Ballou Barrett, who has tutored several area athletes who have gone on to compete in college.
“Ballou Barrett is a friend of mine who I have a great deal of respect for in the throws events,” Ailshie said. “His track record working with local throwers speaks for itself. I personally know of a Division 1 track coach who inquired about his availability on his collegiate staff, so Ballou is certainly considered one of the best.
“I simply made the connection between Ballou and Dane. Dane has done the rest. Dane threw just one time in March of 2020 and like everybody else, was negatively impacted by being unable to compete during the pandemic. He literally has missed out on one full outdoor and indoor season,” Ailshie said.
“Last year, we were going to have a meet, but COVID happened. I got one meet in. That was kind of the only thing I’d done. So really, it’s been like two years” until this season, Dane said.
“Now the interesting part came when colleges started making scholarship offers when he literally only competed twice in a three-year time span – once as a freshman, and once as a junior,” Ailshie said. “The coaches just took my word what he could do and the fact that he was working with Ballou. Dane more than helped himself with his grades, ACT score and just being a great, humble young man.
“It is my understanding Dane wants to go to school locally and throw for George Watts over at East Tennessee State University in the Southern Conference. I know George will take care of Dane and is really excited to have him,” Ailshie said.
“This is something I might want to try doing,” Dane said. “We’ll see where it takes me. I’m just kind of having fun with it right now.”
Younger brother Dawson just finished having fun during his junior season with the Falcons soccer team.
“He’s awesome,” Volunteer soccer coach Jeff Lukens said of Dawson. “I beg him to be a louder leader, but that’s just the kind of guy he is. He’s a silent leader. He’s pouring it on there pretty good.”
Dykes led Northeast Tennessee is scoring this season with 27 goals, despite a three-game stretch when he didn’t score any.
“He had a knee and hip injury he was battling through, but I’ll take a 60-percent Dawson over anyone else,” Lukens said. “I hate that he lost a year because of COVID. He’s already got the single-season scoring record. He broke that this year. I’ll have to go back and add everything up, but I’m pretty sure he also has the all-time scoring record. But he would have had another 20-something goal season to add to it.
“When he started, we were playing Science Hill, Dobyns-Bennett and Tennessee High twice a year in conference play, so there weren’t people scoring more than 10 goals a year. He still had 18 or 19 his first year,” Lukens said.
“I started indoor when I was about 7 or 8,” Dawson said. “I like football better, to be honest. This year, everybody’s out there helping me on my team, and the coaches.”
As you can imagine, with two competitive brothers, the competition got pretty heated at times as they were growing up.
“We competed a lot growing up,” Dane said. “There was a lot of fights going on, too. He likes to compete, as well.”
“Sibling rivalry was definitely there,” Dawson said. “He usually won most everything, competitive-wise. He’s a lot bigger and stronger than me. We used to get in fights. It’s not as bad as it used to be anymore.”
The son of parents Nicole and David Dykes, with a sister, Brook, Dawson plans to attend college, as well, and possibly play sports at that level, too.
The choice “definitely would be football, but I don’t see that happening with my size and weight,” said Dawson, who’s open to playing soccer collegiately.
“I’ll definitely go to college,” Dawson said. “If the opportunity presents itself for soccer to be in there too, I’ll play soccer. Next year, we’ll just see where we’re at.”
“He can do whatever he wants to do,” Lukens said. “I’m going to start knocking on some doors and see what kind of interest we get back. But he’s an awesome player, for sure.”