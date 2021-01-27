ROGERSVILLE – Cherokee’s trio of seniors had another strong game to lead the Lady Chiefs to a convincing, 65-48 victory over West Greene Thursday at the Tee Pee.
The Lady Chiefs followed up the win over West Greene with a 34-31 victory over Daniel Boone Friday and a 60-16 rout of University High on Saturday for their third straight win.
In Thursday’s game, each of the three seniors scored in double figures, led by Lydia Alvis’ 16 points. Destiny Jarnigan and Kaylan Henard added 10 apiece for the Lady Chiefs.
The Lady Chiefs built a 28-18 halftime lead, then took a 45-37 lead into the fourth before the Lady Buffaloes made a comeback, closing to within 47-42 in the final quarter.
The Lady Chiefs responded with a 10-0 run, however, to build their lead back to 57-42.
Two free throws by West Greene’s Kristina Ricker snapped the streak and cut the lead to 57-44 with 3:15 left.
But Henard’s two free throws prompted an 8-4 Cherokee run over the final 2:30 to secure the Lady Chiefs’ win.
Kyla Howe added nine, including two three-pointers, and Macy McDavid six for the Lady Chiefs.