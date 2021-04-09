CHURCH HILL – The Volunteer tennis team is being coached this season by a familiar face, former Falcon tennis standout Ben Farne.
“It feels different,” said Farne, who graduated from Volunteer in 2014 after a strong tennis career with the Falcons. “I’m kind of like a celebrity around here. They’re excited to see me, especially when they see that All-Conference picture of me on the wall at school.
“They’re like, ‘Oh wait a minute, that’s our coach now,’” Farne said. “It feels weird coming back here, but it’s great. I wouldn’t go anywhere else. I would not trade these people for anybody.”
The positive vibes around the team is palpable.
“A lot of great kids to be around,” said Farne, who is assisted by his dad, Roy Farne, the longtime voice of Volunteer football and basketball. “Fun practices. We’ve got a fairly young team, still. We’ve got five seniors – four girls and one boy.
“Everybody is kind of (exhibiting) unity right now. Everybody’s been really great. We didn’t get started until February, but they’re all doing really good in practice. Everybody’s coming to practice and everybody’s working hard. Not really any problems. Everybody’s playing really hard,” Farne said.
Last year was supposed to be Farne’s first at the helm, but the Falcons’ season ended after two matches.
“My seniors, this is their last ride. They’re trying to improve every time. Last year was my first year with them, so we’re still kind of getting used to each other because the pandemic stopped us after two matches. We’re hoping to get a full season this year,” Farne said.
Seniors are Brooklyn Ward, Carlee McLain, Samantha Flippin, Natalie Snapp and Jacob Smallwood.
“Brooklyn Ward is our number 1. Carlee McLain is our No. 2. Three is Samantha Flippin. Four is Natalie Snapp. No. 5 is Lillie Redwine and No. 6 is Maggie Bice,” Farne said.
Ward is a four-year member of the tennis team, although her third was cut short to injury and then COVID stopped everything.
“She’s good,” Farne said. “She’s getting better every day. She missed last year because of a back injury. This is my first official, full season with her – we hope. She’s been playing really good. She’s really a good leader on the court for the girls. She’s a good role model for them.”
There’s a little less experience on the boys team.
“On the boys’ side, number 1 is Connor Cradic. No. 2 is Kaden Hobbs. No. 3 is Jackson Carter. No. 4 is Alex Matlock. No. 5 is Aidan Glass and No. 6 is Will Justice,” Farne said.
“Connor is getting better every day. He’s getting very consistent. That’s the main goal with him – to be consistent. But he’s getting better every day,” Farne said.
“There are a lot of first-year players. But we’re in a tough conference anyway with the Big 3 – Science Hill, Dobyns-Bennett and Tennessee High. Our district, we’re mid-pack, I believe,” Farne said.
“I’m not really looking at matches won,” Farne said. “I’m looking at improving in each and every match. Because a lot of these guys and girls will be coming back next year. So, we’ve got to focus on that. We’ve got to keep improving every time we come on the court.”
Farne stresses to his players that tennis is a sport they can play for a long time after high school.
“I’ve seen people playing in their 90s,” Farne said. “And when the COVID-19 pandemic stopped us, tennis has been one of the safest sports in the world to play because you’re social-distancing already.”
First and foremost, Farne wants his team to have a good time playing the sport because that’s what it’s all about anyway.
So far, so good.
“Our practices are pretty much fun because everybody really wants to be out there,” Farne said. “I’m really proud of every single one of them. I’m glad they’re out here because we’ve got a great group of kids. They’re just really hard workers and they want to be here.”