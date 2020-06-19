EMORY, VA – The Emory & Henry College Athletic Department recently recognized former Volunteer standout Josie Salyer and Cherokee graduate Matthew Seals during its 7th Annual Blue & Golden Globes Awards Celebration.
Salyer was recognized multiple times, including earning a Scholar-Athlete of the Year Award.
These awards go to the junior or senior on each team with the highest cumulative grade point average (3.0 minimum) as of the fall semester of the academic year. Fifteen E&H students were selected for this award.
Salyer, a member of the women’s basketball team, also took home the Peer Mentor & Supporter Award, and was announced as a member of the inaugural induction class for the organization’s “Virginia Xi Chapter.”
The 30 individuals represent 13 different sports and hail from 10 different states. The Intermont Equestrian program leads the way with eight honorees while the baseball, women’s basketball, football, women’s soccer and softball teams have also seen multiple student-athletes inducted into the group.
The Department of Athletics, in coordination with the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, uses the following criteria for induction into the Xi Chapter of Chi Alpha Sigma. The student-athlete must have: earned at least one letter in a varsity intercollegiate sport and be in good standing with their team; achieved at least junior academic status after their fifth semester; achieved a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.40; endorsement from the head coach of their sport; been recommended by the college’s chapter advisors; good moral character.
Seals, a senior kicker on the football team, was one of six members of the football team inducted into National Football Foundation’s (NFF) Hampshire Honor Society.
The Hampshire Honor Society was established in 2007 by the NFF to honor college football players from all divisions who each maintained a cumulative 3.2 GPA or better throughout their college career.
A total of 1,471 players from 370 schools qualified for membership in the society’s 14th year, setting records for both individuals and programs represented. The player must have also been a starter or significant substitute in their senior season to be eligible for the award.
Accomplishments of the student-athletes during the 2019-20 school year were recognized during a virtual awards ceremonies held via the E&H Athletics’ social media outlets of Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
The weeklong series featured category presentations from current student-athletes, faculty, and staff.