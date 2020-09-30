CHURCH HILL – Sullivan South faced its first test of the season Friday night, and it was a physical one from the Volunteer Falcons.
And the 10th-ranked Rebels passed with flying colors remaining unbeaten with a 28-12 non-region victory over the determined Falcons.
“I felt like Volunteer was a little more physical than we were in the first half,” noted South coach Justin Hilton. “We challenged our guys at halftime and felt like we won the line of scrimmage in the second half and that allowed us to take control of the game.”
The Rebels took the opening kickoff and drove 68 yards in eight plays with Eli Jennings rambling 20 yards for a touchdown that put South in front 7-0 with 7:41 left in the first quarter.
Volunteer got a good kickoff return from Rayshawn Simmons and took possession on its own 42. On a third down play in South territory, Falcons’ quarterback Garrison Barrett was going down for a sack when he alertly pitched the ball to Cameron Johnson and the senior running back gained 14 yards and a first down that kept the drive alive.
Two plays later, Barrett took it in from nine yards out for the score. South’s Gage Durham blocked the extra point, which turned out to be an important play in the game. The Rebels maintained the lead 7-6.
South (5-0) extended its lead on Ethan Bergeron’s four-yard run to go up 14-6 with 7:28 remaining in the first half. After a mishandled punt attempt, the Rebels got the ball at the Falcons’ 29.
South marched to the goal line and appeared poised to put the game away. But Volunteer’s defense--anchored up front by Connor Crum, Ethan Rimer, Braden Allen, Jaiden Cutright, and Quinn Brooks--stopped the Rebels on consecutive attempts from inside the two-yard line, keeping the Falcons to within 14-6 at intermission.
“That was impressive,” said Volunteer coach Jesse McMillan. “They’re about to make it a 21-6 ballgame right there before the half and our kids stopped them two, maybe three times inside the two-yard line. That was a great job by them.”
“Volunteer made big stops on us where I felt like we could have put the game away early,” Hilton stated. “Couple of fourth and ones where they stopped us and that’s disappointing.”
The Rebels extended their lead to 21-6 in the third quarter on Jennings seven-yard scoring run.
South seemed to have the contest well in hand running the ball and eating up the clock. But lightning struck for the Falcons (2-3) in the fourth quarter.
Barrett connected with Simmons on a 93-yard touchdown pass. Because of the earlier blocked extra point, Volunteer had to try a two-point conversion to make it a one-score game. South stopped the run and held a 21-12 advantage with 7:50 left in the game.
“We finally hit one,” McMillan explained. “Rayshawn can obviously run real well. We need to find more ways to get the ball to him. Kind of open it up for us a little bit in the run game.”
That’s when the Rebels responded with a couple of clutch plays.
Facing a fourth down and three, punter Eli Iacino perfectly executed a fake punt to get the first down and keep possession.
“It was planned,” Iacino admitted. “On the previous fourth down we also called that but only if it was open. Only it wasn’t open so I decided to punt it. But that time it was a little bit shorter--fourth and three--and it was open so I decided to do it.”
“That’s his read, his option,” added Hilton. “He saw it and he took it. That took a lot of guts.”
Moments later, South faced another fourth down and one at the Falcons’ 42. The Rebels went for it again and Lance Pollack sealed the deal with a 42-yard touchdown run that put South up 28-12 with 3:36 left in the game.
“I came around the edge and I was just looking to get the first down,” Pollack said. “And then once I came around the corner I saw I got a good block on the end and the line did a good job of sealing. I saw some space and just hit it hard and it worked out well.”
“Lance picked up a big first down on an option play and then broke the touchdown,” Hilton explained. “Ethan did a good job and feathered it in.”
Jennings had a breakout game for the Rebels on Friday night. The senior running back rushed for 193 yards on 32 carries and two touchdowns.
“Our offensive line just dominated tonight,” noted Jennings. “Ran it down their thought. That was our intention the whole week. We knew it was going to be a little slippery out here. So we came out and ran the ball every play. And it paid off.”
“He wanted it,” Hilton said of Jennings, “He had that look in his eye. He was going to get us that first down when we needed it and he was the one that got us going.”
The Rebels have not been tied or trailed in any of their first five games. The South defense--which came into the contest as the top-ranked defense in Class 4A--caused problems for the Falcons.
“We just couldn’t get anything going on offense consistently” McMillan lamented. “They put seven in a box on us and we just weren’t able to get the ball moving through the air and get them out of a seven-men box stuff.”
“They had a really good drive early,” Hilton recalled. “Then Coach Rowe made some adjustments. Without Topping in there we had some guys step up and we still played good defense. We gave up one over our head, but other than that I felt like we played pretty good.”
The Rebels return to conference action next Friday when they travel to Maynardville to face Union County.
Johnson paced the Falcons’ attack with 90 yards rushing on 15 carries. Volunteer’s two-game winning streak ended but McMillan likes the direction of his team as they face Tennessee High next Friday at the Stone Castle.
“I’ll tell anybody this is a great group of guys,” McMillan explained. “I don’t have to worry about a lot of stuff that other programs have to worry about. They’ve got a great attitude.”
“They’ve been great to me, very accepting of me. And I think that’s a carryover as to why we’ve gotten better from Central to now how much better we’ve gotten. And I think we can get a whole lot better.”