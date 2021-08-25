ROGERSVILLE – Former Rogersville Middle School student and Cherokee graduate Matt Seals is the new football coach at RMS after Josh Kincannon moved up the road to serve as an assistant at Volunteer.
“I look at it as a great opportunity for Rogersville Middle School and myself and also these students here,” Seals said. “They get to get a lot of experience with a lot of coaches that want to be here and want to help. That’s just great for any student who comes to this school.”
Seals will be assisted at RMS by Mark Vicars, Jaime McKay and Steve Taylor.
“I was actually coached by Coach Taylor and played two years here,” said Seals, who played for Mike Sivert for four years at Cherokee, where he graduated in 2016, then played four years at Emory & Henry, where he graduated in 2020.
“I enjoyed every single bit of that,” Seals said of his experience kicking for Emory & Henry and getting his degree in sports management. “Currently, I’m getting my Master’s in teaching, so I can stay here and continue on. Right now, I’m a special education assistant.”
Seals said getting into coaching is a natural progression.
“I have had a passion for sports all my life,” said Seals, a starting kicker at Cherokee and Emory & Henry. “I enjoy the sport. I enjoy helping young people and if you add both of those, coaching goes right along with that.”
Seals said he intends to use what he’s learned from those who have coached him.
“I’ve had great coaches throughout my life with Coach Sivert in high school, Coach Steve Taylor here and Coach Curt Newsome at Emory & Henry. Being around all those coaches helps me know what kind of coach I want to be for those kids,” Seals said.
“Coach Taylor really empowered you to go out there and play for the name on your shirt. Play for yourself, play for the people around you, and also for the school you’re representing. That’s what I try to tell these kids: that you’re playing for Rogersville Middle School and you want to represent that school well, and yourself, well. Therefore, you go out there and play hard every single chance that you have.
“Coach Sivert is a legendary coach. Anybody can tell you anything, but he’s one of the funniest guys I know. What I learned from him is without a doubt, keep the game fun at all costs, especially at the middle school level – just keep it fun,” said Seals.
“As far as at the collegiate level with Coach Newsome, I learned just the mentality that you need to have to make it further on in life – what you have to do, the work ethic, the mentality of just being the best that you can possibly be and sacrificing yourself for good of the team,” said Seals.
Seals said college opened his eyes to the competitiveness that exists beyond the high school level.
“There was a big difference as far as talent level, even the D3 level I was at,” Seals said. “The talent level is off the roof. You may be the best player on your team and maybe conference in high school, but when you get to the collegiate level, you are middle of the road. Everybody is as good as you. You have to work to get that number-one job. The competition level is a big leap.”
The college student-athlete grind served as good life training, Seals said.
“You’re waking up at 6 or 7 o’clock to go work out, then you’ve got class at 8 o’clock. Your classes last until 3 or 4 o’clock in the afternoon, then you’ve got practice at 4 or even 3:30 sometimes. You’ve got meetings you’ve got to go to and you’ll be done by 8 or 9 o’clock. It’s non-stop,” he said.
“It’s like a job. You show up for work when you’re supposed to. You leave when you’re supposed to and you do the job that you have 100 percent every single time. I would never take it back for a moment. The experiences I had will last forever simply because you learn so much that it helps you in the future, like being respectful to higher authorities and being a well-grown man,” Seals said.
Seals said his goal as RMS coach is to prepare students for their own advancement through life.
“I hope to build every single one of these players, on the football field and in the classroom,” he said. “I want them to grow to be great young men and women as they go into high school, so that the high school team gets better, as well.
“Also, I would love to win games, but I want to build our players to be the best, make them better every single day – conditioning, working on drills, sitting down and looking at plays, talking about how we should act in the classroom, life in general, just general life lessons, how to handle situations, everything to help be a successful young man or woman,” Seals said.