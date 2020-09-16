CHURCH HILL – Volunteer captured the Annual Hawkins County Cup golf tournament last week with a boys and girls sweep of Cherokee.
Volunteer’s boys had a slim, one-shot lead on Cherokee after a 158-to-159 first round Sept. 2 at McDonald Hills, thanks to a blistering 33 round by Tucker McLain.
In the second round at Bays Mountain, Volunteer’s boys finished with a five-shot, 157-to-162 advantage to capture the two-day tournament.
McLain (33-39) and Jon Wes Lovelace (39-35) paced Volunteer both days of the tournament. Noah Gillespie (43-42) and Briar Davis (43-41) rounded out the top four scorers for Volunteer.
Zach Taylor (43-46) and Gabe Goode (50-43) also played for Volunteer.
For Cherokee, Tanner McPeek (38-40) and Ryan Smith (38-41) led the way. The Chiefs also got good rounds from Brayden Lawson (39-42) to keep Cherokee in the hunt.
Tyler Lawson’s (45-39) second-day 39 and Colton McLain’s (44-50) first-day 44 were counted in the Cherokee total.
Weston Kirkpatrick turned in a 46-47 tournament for Cherokee.
Volunteer’s first-round lead helped offset a strong charge by Cherokee in the second round to capture the girls’ title.
Volunteer had gained a big lead with a 91-to-109 advantage in the first round Sept. 2 at McDonald Hills.
Hannah Stewart’s 42 and Ellie McLain’s 49 put Volunteer in front by 18 strokes over Cherokee’s girls, who got 50 from Natalie Mueller and 5 from Alexis Larmer in the opening round.
The two teams tied in the second round with a two-golfer score of 97 apiece, with Stewart (46) and McLain (51) scoring for Volunteer and Mueller (47) and Larmer (50) scoring for Cherokee.
Josie Rasmussen added a two-day finish of 66-59 for Cherokee, which was not counted in the team score.
Four Lady Falcons’ scores did not go toward the team total: Lillie Redwine (54-54); Julie Mowell (54-53); Taylor Gibson (61-59); and Mia Skelton (59-60).