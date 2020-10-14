CHURCH HILL – The power running game of Daniel Boone proved too touch to stop for the Volunteer Falcons as the Trailblazers ground up Volunteer’s new turf field for 281 yards in a 37-13 Region 1-5A victory Friday night.
Brennan Blair picked up the bulk of it – 196 yards on 24 carries – and two rushing touchdowns as the Trailblazers (3-3, 2-1) built a 23-0 lead through three quarters.
Blair’s first touchdown came just 2:48 into the game on a 20-yard run.
The Falcons (2-5, 1-3) answered with an impressive drive late in the first quarter and into the second. Volunteer drove all the way to the Boone eight-yard-line, but lost the ball – and the momentum – on a fumble.
Jackson Jenkins, who completed 7 of 16 passes for 168 yards, threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Phillip Page just 48 seconds before halftime to give the Trailblazers a 14-0 lead at the break.
Another miscue cost the Falcons to start the second half when a snap sailed out of their own end zone for a safety, extending Boone’s lead to 16-0 and giving them the ball back.
A drive by Boone ended on a 6-yard scoring run by Blair with 8:27 left in the third quarter, extending the Trailblazers’ lead to 23-0.
The score remained the rest of the third quarter but the Falcons finally got on the board 38 seconds into the fourth when Andrew Salyers caught a 9-yard pass from Garrison Barrett. The two-point conversion pass failed and the Falcons trailed, 23-6.
Boone answered with a scoring drive, capped by Hagen Edwards’ one-yard touchdown run for a 30-6 lead with 7:43 to play.
The Trailblazers’ defense stopped the Falcons on their ensuing possession, forcing a punt deep in Volunteer territory. The ‘Blazers blocked it and Ashton Church snagged the ball and ran 13 yards for Boone’s final touchdown of the night and a 37-6 lead.
Falcon senior running back Cameron Johnson, who carried the ball 15 times for 71 yards on the night, scored on a three-yard run with 3:39 left in the game.
Rayshawn Simmons ran for 76 yards for Volunteer, while Barrett was 7 of 17 passing for 94 yards. Volunteer was penalized 11 times for 70 yards in the game, compared to Boone’s two for 20 yards.
The Falcons travel to Morristown East this Friday to take on the Hurricanes (3-3, 1-2) who rolled over Sevier County, 54-23.