ROGERSVILLE – The Cherokee Chiefs’ bowling team enjoyed success in both boys and girls competition this season, with several bowlers also earning individual accolades.
The coaches are a brother and sister duo. Brad Whitson coaches the boys, and Tara Cuthrell coaches the girls. Tara is also the assistant coach for the boys and Stephanie Young is the assistant coach for the girls’ team.
The boys’ team had a record of 5-4 and was runner up in the region. Four members of the team earned all-conference honors; Caleb Helton, Zed Teaster, Jesse Gladson, and Carter Cuthrell. The other Chiefs are Hunter Price, Jacob Henry, Logan Colbert, and Carter Trent.
The girls’ team recorded a 7-2 season. Three members made all-conference: Shelby Cuthrell, Alyssa Haun, and Olivia Hill. Hill attends Volunteer High School, and the two schools co-op for bowling competition.
Alyssa Haun advanced to state competition. The Lady Chiefs were 1st in the region and were defeated by Sevier County in sectional competition. The rest of the Lady Chiefs were Emily Markell, Haley Taylor, Lilly Henry, and Makenzie Donelson.
Coach Cuthrell added “From these teams we lose one girl and two boys, so we should be strong for the next two years.” She also added that they had three Volunteer students on this year’s team, but would welcome more Falcon participation.
The Chiefs bowling teams will be holding tryouts in the spring.