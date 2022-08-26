2022 Cherokee golf team

The 2022 Cherokee golf team includes: (front row) Lilli Barker, Evan Fields, Brayden Lawson, Coach Kelli Lawson, Caleb Owen, Marshall Seals and Josie Rasmussen; (back row) Tanner McPeek, Connor Smith, Isaac Chandler, Ryan Smith, Colten McLain and Aden Phipps.

 Photo by Bobby Vaughn

ROGERSVILLE – Cherokee has got something special going with its boys golf team.

