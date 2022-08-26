ROGERSVILLE – Cherokee has got something special going with its boys golf team.
The Chiefs, who were District 2AA runner-up in 2021, qualified for the Region 1 championships. They’re gunning for more in 2022.
“Last year, we got runner-up in district and went to regionals,” said Cherokee golf coach Kelli Ann Lawson. “We’d like to go to state this year. It’d be nice.”
They’ve gotten the attention of other area squads.
“Cherokee is a really good team,” said Volunteer golf coach Jim Whalen after Cherokee defeated Volunteer for the 2022 Hawkins County Cup on Aug. 17. “I would be shocked if they didn’t win their district. They’re that good. They’ve got kids that can play and they’re just better than us right now.
“We hope by the end of the season that we’re up to their caliber. They’re a good team. They’re deep. They’ve got kids that can play. It’s a tip of the hat to them,” Whalen said.
The Chiefs are deep and fairly young.
“We’ve got two seniors on our boys team,” Lawson said. “Ryan Smith and Brayden Lawson are the seniors. They are our No. 1 and 2 spots almost all the time. They switch back and forth. They know how to play. They’re bringing it this year, so we’re excited.”
Other seedings on the boys team varies.
“It changes so much because they all play so well,” Lawson said. “I’ve got seven players that are shooting in the 30’s, so that’s nice. It’s kind of hard to pick my 3, 4 and 5 because they switch out so much.”
For example, in the Hawkins County Cup, Smith was Cherokee’s No. 2 and Lawson was its No. 4. Tanner McPeek was No. 1, with Colten McLain No. 3, Marshall Seals No. 5 and Isaac Chandler No. 6.
“So, it’s going to be an interesting season trying to figure out who goes to what, depending on how they’re playing,” Lawson said.
Other players in the mix for Cherokee’s boys team are Connor Smith, Aden Phipps, Caleb Owen and Evan Fields.
The intra-squad competition pushes each player to get better.
“Oh, it’s great,” said Lawson, whose players do listen to her when she speaks, a former player herself. “I don’t have to do too much. I just have to tell them where to go and they take over. So, it’s nice.”
And they don’t just pick up a club in late July when the season starts. Most play year-round.
“All my top players do play throughout the year on their own,” Lawson said. “They play in other tournaments throughout the year. So, they’re very dedicated to the sport, which is great. It’s what we need. It’s nice to have kids that want to play and that look forward to playing as much as they do. It makes it easier for me for sure.”
Lawson would like a little more participation on the girls team, which has only a pair of players.
“We’ve got two girls who are playing this year: Lilli Kate Barker and Josie Rasmussen,” she said. “They’re both juniors. Lilli started last year and has come a long way, so she’s our A-player for this year. Josie is our B-player. They play good.
“They’re at it all the time, too. We need two scorers for girls, so we’ve got just enough. We’re pushing it a little bit. We need some more girls come out and play. But they’re doing good. They’re keeping at it,” Lawson said.
With just two scorers, the work will be cut out for the girls team this year.
The sky’s the limit for the boys.
“Our boys team looks really good,” Lawson said. “I’ve got quite a few that are playing really good, so we are looking forward to this season. It should be a good year. We plan on going far this year.”
What will it take to go further than last year?
“Just keep at it,” she said. “They are. I think we’ll do good. I think we’ll go far.”
