NEWPORT — Volunteer’s Ben Tucker won his second TSSAA Region 1-AAA individual wrestling championship Saturday afternoon at Cocke County High School, while teammate Evan Glass captured runner-up in his weight class, earning both spots in the TSSAA State Wrestling Championships for the second straight year.
“I’m really happy with what I saw from all my guys at Regionals,” said first-year Volunteer head wrestling coach Cameron Hill. “Ben Tucker and Evan Glass wrestled some tough kids and did what it took to get them to state.”
The two sophomores have each qualified for the state tournament two years now. This is Tucker’s second regional championship in his weight class, winning in the 113-pound class last year at Volunteer.
Tucker, wrestling in the 126-pound class this season, placed first and scored 21.0 team points. In the quarterfinal, Tucker (11-3) defeated Morristown West’s Braiden Shelton by fall in :28.
Tucker went on to win by decision over Dylan Winchell of Cocke County in the semifinal and major decision over Tennessee High’s Perry Roller in the first-place match.
Glass, competing in the 113-pound weight division, after getting a bye in the quarterfinals, won by fall (5:37) over Jeremiah Skeen of Morristown West in the semifinals.
In the first-place match, Glass lost to Roger Watkins of Jefferson County by major decision (MD 14-3) then won by no contest over Jeremiah Skeen of Morristown West) in the second-place match.
“As far as state tournament goes, if Evan and Ben wrestled like they did Saturday, I believe they will be successful at the state tournament,” said Hill.
All six of Volunteer’s wrestlers competed Saturday. The young Falcons consist of three sophomores – Tucker, Glass and Jack Cannon – and three freshmen, John Ross, Zeke Short and Brady Chatman.
“My freshmen and sophomore Jack Cannon who got fourth are improving and continuing to go out and compete,” said Hill, who competed on the Volunteer wrestling team until his graduation in 2017.
Hill relieved wrestling program founder Scott Solomon this season as coach when Solomon was stricken with illness that ultimately claimed his life at age 46 just two weeks ago (Jan. 30).
“I felt like we all went into the tournament feeling like someone was missing,” Hill said. “I know that Coach Solomon would be so proud of every single one of the boys.”
Due to COVID-19 related restrictions by the TSSAA, only the top two in each weight class advanced to the state unlike the top four in past years.
Just reaching the final round didn’t automatically qualify a wrestler for the state tournament. A consolation-bracket winner was able to challenge the final-round loser in a second-place match if neither had previously met in the bracket.
Originally slated to be held this Thursday through Saturday, the tournament has been rescheduled for Wednesday, February 24th through Friday, February 26th at the Chattanooga Convention Center due to snow and ice making travel extremely hazardous this week.
Here are the results from Saturday’s Region 1-AAA championships at Cocke County High School:
Team results
1. Science Hill 173, 2. Dobyns-Bennett 165, 3. Jefferson County 141, 4. Morristown East 76, 5. David Crockett 74, 6. Morristown West 58, 7. Cocke County 45, 8. Tennessee High 43, (tie) Volunteer 43, 10. Daniel Boone 0
First-place matches
106 — Stiles Miller (Science Hill) pin Ethan Stroud (Morristown East), 1:43
113 — Roger Watkins (Jefferson Co.) major dec. Evan Glass (Volunteer), 12-3
120 — Gavin Armstrong (Dobyns-Bennett) pin Caylen Vann (Jefferson County), 2:00
126 — Ben Tucker (Volunteer) major dec. Perry Mullins (Tennessee High), 12-1
132 — Brennan Watkins (Dobyns-Bennett) major dec. Reece Nelson (Tennessee High), 9-1
138 — Ethan Hylton (David Crockett) dec. Eli Whitley (Dobyns-Bennett), 7-0
145 — Landon Fisher (Jefferson Co.) dec. Braxton Mann (Science Hill), 3-0
152 — Jackson Hurst (Dobyns-Bennett) dec. Hunter McKenna (Cocke Co.), 7-3
160 — Tre Morrisette (Dobyns-Bennett) pin Logan Fisher (Jefferson Co.), 1:48
170 — Clint Morrisette (Dobyns-Bennett) forfeit over Zander Ward (Morristown West)
182 — James Robinson (Jefferson Co.) dec. Gabe Ferrell (David Crockett), 4-0
195 — Devin Medina (Science Hill) pin Samuel Weddington (Tennessee High), 3:14
220 — Ryver Shelton (Jefferson Co.) dec. Jacob King (Cocke Co.), 10-4
285 — Sonny Watson (Morristown West) dec. Keimel Redford (Science Hill), 1-0
TSSAA 1 AAA Region Results for Volunteer
113
Evan Glass (9-3) placed 2nd and scored 16.0 team points.
Quarterfinal — Evan Glass (Volunteer) 9-3 received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal — Evan Glass (Volunteer) 9-3 won by fall over Jeremiah Skeen (Morristown-Hamblen West) 12-3 (Fall 5:37)
1st Place Match — Roger Watkins (Jefferson Co.) 13-5 won by major decision over Evan Glass (Volunteer) 9-3 (MD 14-3)
2nd Place Match — Evan Glass (Volunteer) 9-3 won by no contest over Jeremiah Skeen (Morristown-Hamblen West) 12-3 (NC)
120
Jack Cannon (2-6) placed 4th and scored 6.0 team points.
Quarterfinal — Caylek Vann (Jefferson Co.) 16-7 won by fall over Jack Cannon (Volunteer) 2-6 (Fall 2:39)
Cons. Round 1 — Jack Cannon (Volunteer) 2-6 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Semi — Jack Cannon (Volunteer) 2-6 won by major decision over Graham Carriger (David Crockett) 9-18 (MD 11-1)
3rd Place Match — Hayden Bodo (Science Hill) 17-10 won by fall over Jack Cannon (Volunteer) 2-6 (Fall 0:22)
126
Ben Tucker (11-3) placed 1st and scored 21.0 team points.
Quarterfinal — Ben Tucker (Volunteer) 11-3 won by fall over Braiden Shelton (Morristown-Hamblen West) 6-7 (Fall 0:28)
Semifinal — Ben Tucker (Volunteer) 11-3 won by decision over Dylan Winchell (Cocke Co.) 34-4 (Dec 11-4)
1st Place Match — Ben Tucker (Volunteer) 11-3 won by major decision over Perry Roller (Tennessee) 21-3 (MD 12-1)
132
Brady Chatman (0-6) placed 6th and scored 0.0 team points.
Quarterfinal — rolando duarte (Morristown-Hamblen East) 16-4 won by fall over Brady Chatman (Volunteer) 0-6 (Fall 1:58)
Cons. Round 1 — Brady Chatman (Volunteer) 0-6 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Semi — Javelle Gillespie (Science Hill) 6-8 won by fall over Brady Chatman (Volunteer) 0-6 (Fall 0:21)
160
John Ross (1-9) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Quarterfinal — tre morrisette (Dobyns Bennett) 34-1 won by fall over John Ross (Volunteer) 1-9 (Fall 0:30)
Cons. Round 1 — Billy Ryans (David Crockett) 18-11 won by fall over John Ross (Volunteer) 1-9 (Fall 1:48)
170
Zeke Short (0-11) placed 6th and scored 0.0 team points.
Quarterfinal — Julio Belmonte (Morristown-Hamblen East) 12-5 won by fall over Zeke Short (Volunteer) 0-11 (Fall 0:53)
Cons. Round 1 — Zeke Short (Volunteer) 0-11 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Semi — Storm Johnson (David Crockett) 22-10 won by fall over Zeke Short (Volunteer) 0-11 (Fall 0:00)