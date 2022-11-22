JOHNSON CITY – The Lady Falcons are 0-2 after starting the season against two juggernauts.
Coming on the heels of a 68-48 loss to Science Hill in the Volunteer’s in-school season-opener Nov. 15 in Church Hill, the Lady Falcons fell to Dobyns-Bennett, 48-30, in a Hall of Champions contest Saturday at Science Hill.
D-B 48, Volunteer 30
Playing its second, Hall of Champions afternoon game in a row, the Lady Falcons were tied up by Dobyns-Bennett’s defense, which held junior post Veda Barton scoreless through the first three quarters and four points overall.
The Lady Indians held a 9-6 lead after a sluggish first quarter, building it to 21-9 by halftime. D-B then went on a 14-5 run in the third quarter to extend the lead to 35-14.
Hannah Frye led a balanced D-B attack with 13 points and five rebounds. Payton Moore added 12 and five, while Caroline Hill and Zari Brice scored eight apiece.
Ava Jackson had a strong game for the Lady Falcons. The 6-0 Volunteer junior post led the Lady Falcons with 15 points and eight rebounds. Senior point guard Kendra Huff added six points and five assists.
Science Hill 68, Volunteer 48
The Lady Hilltoppers jumped out to a 10-point lead in the game’s first three minutes, then maintained it, taking a 42-31 lead into the break.
Science Hill then clamped down the Lady Falcons in the third, outscoring the home team, 19-6, to take control of the game.
Lexi Green and Kierra Whitney scored 20 points each to lead Science Hill, which connected on 12 three-pointers in the game, six by Whitney.
Volunteer, which had six threes, was led by Veda Barton, who scored 20 and pulled six rebounds. Kendra Huff added nine points and eight assists. Jacie Begley and Emmerson Head each hit two threes, while scoring seven and six points, respectively.