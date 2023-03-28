BRISTOL, Va. — Jacie Begley picked up wins in the 800- and 1600-meter runs for the Volunteer girls on Friday at the Bearcat Invitational at Virginia High School. The girls 4x100 relay also won gold.
Abingdon edged Volunteer by a single point — 98-97 — to capture the girls’ team title.
The Volunteer boys, powered by first-place finishes by Jackson Clonce, Cason Christian and Roman Borghetti-Metz, finished with 79 points and tied with West Ridge for second place in the team standings. Abingdon won the boys’ title with 83 points.
Begley won the 800 with a time of 2:28.14 and the 1600 in 5:25.80.
The 4x100 relay took top honors with a time of 51.80.
Taylor Castle posted second-place finishes in both the 100- and 200-meter runs. Belle Frittz was eighth in the 100.
Aliah Laster continued to score with a second-place finish in the 100m hurdles. Sara Winegar finished third and Taylor Boggs sixth in a strong showing for the Lady Falcons. The trio also fared well in the 300m hurdles with Winegar, second; Laster, fifth; and Boggs, seventh. Winegar also finished fourth in long jump.
Cheyenne Smith finished third in the triple jump.
Laster also took third in the discus.
Kadey Brown finished seventh in shot put.
Borgetti-Metz won the 800 with a time of 2:05.52. He also finished fourth in the 1600. Isaiah Livesay was fifth in the 800, and Carter Manis sixth in the 3200.
Christian won the high jump with a leap of 6-0.00. Lucas Gilliam finished sixth in the event.
Clonce won the discus with a heave of 136-0. Kasey Brown was second with a throw of 131-0, and Thomas Galloway was sixth. Clonce and Galloway also picked up points in shot put, finishing fifth and eighth, respectively.
Charlie Wilson recorded fourth- and fifth-place finishes in the 1600 and 3200, respectively.
Grant Winegar was sixth in the 200.
Jordyn Winegar-Collis finished sixth in both the 110m and 300m hurdles.
Alex Polk scored an eighth-place finish in triple jump.
