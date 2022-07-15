Ayden Harris, Boys 100 yard IM
Sharon Ely, Girls 100 yd IM
Abraham Headland, boys 8 & under 25yd freestyle
Grayson Herrell, Boys 8 & under 25 yd freestyle
Corbin Christian, boys 8 & under 25 yd freestyle
Jemma Allen, girls8 & under 25 yd freestyle
Annalise Spirko, Girls 8 & under 25yd freestyle
Evan Laster, boys 12 & under 50 YD freestyle
Johnna Beth Butler, girls 12 & ubder 50 yd freestyle
Isaac Bryan, boys 14 & under 50 yd freestyle
Raylee Roberts, girls 14 & under 50 yd freestyle
Hannah Miller, girls 14 & under 50 yd freestyle
Lincoln Harris, Boys 50 yd freestyle
Kuhlen Singleton, Boys 8 & under 25 yd breaststroke
Harrison Keeton, boys 8 & under 25yd breaststroke
Nora McMillan, girls 8 & under 25yd breaststroke
Will Charles, boys 10 & under 25yd breatstroke
Owen Harris, boys 12 & under 50 yd Breaststroke
Jessabella Allen, girls 12 & under 50 yd breaststroke
Faith Linkous, Girls 14 & under 50 yd breastroke
Josiah Butler, Boys 50 yd Breaststroke
Ali Anglan, Boys 50 yd breaststroke
Abigail Mix, Girls 10 & under 25 yd backstroke
Arwen Addington, girls 10 & under 25 yd backstroke
Sophia Galvez, girls 12 & under 50 yd backstroke
Rebekah Miller, girls 50 yd backstroke
Leo Addington, Boys 8 & under 25 yd butterfly
Ronan Tennant, boys 10 & under 25 yd butterfly
Cooper Hixon, boys 14 & under 50 yd butterfly
ROGERSVILLE — After a week off for summer break, the Rogersville Flying Fish were back in action Tuesday with a meet at Rogersville City Pool.
Here are some shots of the swimmers by Randy Ball.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.