CHURCH HILL – Volunteer picked up another soccer win last week with a 4-0 shut-out over visiting Grainger County March 31.
“It was a great team win,” Volunteer soccer coach Jeff Lukens said.
Dawson Dykes added four more goals to his all-time record at Volunteer.
Cameron Cox and Ethan Lukens each contributed an assist, while goalkeepers Jackson McLain and Isaiah Livesay teamed up for the shutout.
“The back line dominated the game defensively,” Lukens said, led by Cole Johnson, Owen Miller, Aiden Nelms, and Nolan Amyx.