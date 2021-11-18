ROGERSVILLE – Gray Middle School sank seven of 10 free throws in the second half, including five of seven in the fourth quarter, as the Lady Knights rallied to defeat the Lady Warriors, 27-23, Monday at Rogersville City School.
The Lady Warriors spotted Gray the game’s first basket, then regained the lead for most of the low-scoring first half. Active Addie Lawson was perpetual motion for the Lady Warriors, scoring five of Rogersville’s eight, first-half points, en route to an 8-5 RCS lead.
A three-point play by Gray’s Saylie Newton tied the game to start the second half and set the tone for the rest of the back-and-forth affair.
After Ella Baker had given Gray a 12-11 lead with a jumper with 1:51 in the third, Lauren Stidham nailed a three to put the Lady Warriors back in front, 14-12, 41 seconds later. RCS held a slim 14-13 advantage after three quarters of play.
A layup by Kenzie Collins to start the fourth, followed by a jumper by teammate Kendra Fields gave Rogersville an 18-13 lead with 4:40 to go.
But the Lady Warriors went cold as Gray went on a 9-1 run over the next three minutes. Newton’s one of two free throws with 1:47 left in the game gave the Lady Knights a 22-19 lead after her put-back a minute earlier had given Gray the team’s first lead since 2-1.
A layup by Chloe Person with 1:36 to play snapped the Lady Warriors’ scoreless streak from the field and cut the Gray lead to 22-21.
However, coming out of the RCS timeout, Gray’s Nicollette Newton nailed a three-pointer to give Gray a 25-21 lead.
Stidham answered with a layup for Rogersville, cutting the lead to 25-23 with 41 seconds to play. However, the Lady Warriors missed two foul shots to tie it with 12 seconds remaining, and Kenzie Strouth clinched it with two free throws with :07.5 left on the clock for the final margin.
Saylie Newton led Gray with 10 points. Strouth added seven, including five-of-nine from the charity stripe. RCS was led by Lawson’s eight points and six by Stidham.