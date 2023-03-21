Mike Marlar

Mike Marlar of Winfield, Tenn., took home the $20,000 prize after capturing the checkered flag in the FloRacing Late Model Challenge April 14, 2022, at Volunteer Speedway.

 Photos courtesy of Volunteer Speedway

BULLS GAP — Volunteer Speedway is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2023. It opened in 1974, and the 2023 season kicks off with what promises to be an historic event March 24-25.

