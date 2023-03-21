BULLS GAP — Volunteer Speedway is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2023. It opened in 1974, and the 2023 season kicks off with what promises to be an historic event March 24-25.
The XR Super Series and Valvoline Iron-Man Late Model Series co-headline the show with twin $5,000-to-win Super Late Model qualifiers on Friday, leading up to the biggest dirt race ever held in the South on Saturday paying $100,000-to-win.
Open practice will be held Thursday with $35 pit admission.
Friday’s action will include the XR Super Series / Valvoline Iron-Man Late Model Series twin $5,000-to-win Super Late Model qualifier features, plus $1,500-to-win Brucebilt Performance Parts Iron-Man Open Wheel Modified Series.
Saturday’s main event is the XR Super Series / Valvoline Iron-Man Late Model Series $100,000-to-win Spring Thaw, plus another $1,500-to-win Brucebilt Performance Parts Iron-Man Open Wheel Modified Series.
Adult pit passes are $35 a day. Youth 17 and under are $10. A three-day adult pit/tier parking pass is $100.
Daily grandstand admission is $25 for adults, with youth 17 and under admitted free with a paying adult.
To purchase tickets online, visit https://racexr.shop/product-category/events/volunteer-speedway/.
Kyle Larson Presents, FloRacing Late Model Challenge returns April 6The second running of the Kyle Larson Presents, FloRacing Late Model Challenge is set for Thursday, April 6, at Volunteer Speedway in Bulls Gap.
The action-packed Dirt Late Model event kicks off a weekend full of dirt racing at nearby Bristol Motor Speedway.
Kyle Larson, the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion, will once again take on a star-studded field of expected Super Late Models entrants along with some possible surprise entrants from the NASCAR world. High stakes, major cash prizes, and maximum bragging rights will be on the line.
Advanced tickets can be purchased online at https://tickets.flosports.tv/events/latemodelchallenge.
In 2022, the event debuted at the East Tennessee track in front of a massive crowd. Home state driver Mike Marlar topped a star-studded field at the 4/10-mile oval and will be back to defend his crown in 2023.
The racing program is headlined by a $20,000-to-win / $1,000-to-start Super Late Model feature, which boasts over $62,000 in total prize money. Joining the night’s action will be the Sportsman Crate division, which will contest a $1,000-to-win finale that includes a $4,600 total purse.
The Super Late Model program will include a full slate of hot laps, qualifying, heat race and consolation race action, capped by a 50-lap finale around the East Tennessee high banks.
Race operation and technical inspection for the Super Late Model division will be overseen by the Castrol FloRacing Night in America staff with series rules in effect. Full Super Late Model technical rules can be found at www.floseries.com/rules/.
Meanwhile, the Sportsman Crate division docket includes hot laps followed by qualifying with the Top 16 qualifiers locked into the feature. The balance of the 22-car grid for the night’s 20-lap finale will be determined by a consolation event.
The Sportsman Crate division race operation and technical inspection will be overseen by Volunteer Speedway staff and track rules will apply. Full Sportsman Crate rules can be found at http://volunteerspeedway.com/driver-info/rules/.
The pit gate opens at noon with the grandstand gate opening at 3 p.m. The mandatory driver’s meeting is at 6 p.m. with hot laps at 6:30 p.m. and racing action to follow.
General grandstand admission is $30 (ages 11 and older), $10 (ages 5-10), and free (ages 4 and under). Pit admission and tier parking is $40 (ages 11 and older), $20 (ages 5-10), and free (ages 4 and under).
The event will be broadcast live at FloRacing.
Volunteer Speedway is located at 14095 W. Andrew Johnson Hwy. in Bulls Gap. To learn more, visit www.Volunteer Speedway.com.
