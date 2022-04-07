CHURCH HILL – Dawson Dykes is now officially the all time leading goal scorer in Volunteer soccer history — boys and girls programs.
“After much research it has been determined that Dawson finished last season tied with Emma Lukens with the all-time goal record of 42,” said Volunteer soccer coach Jeff Lukens.
“Record keeping was very poor by previous coaches, but with online records, I now know it is correct. Dykes scored 15 his freshman season. His sophomore season was canceled due to Covid-19 so he added zero that year,” Lukens said.
“He then scored 27 goals in 2021. So, that gave him 42,” said Lukens.
“He already had the outright lead for the boys program, but that could not be proven until recent weeks,” he said.
Lukens said a previous player had made false claims of scoring 56 his senior season “even though we proved that the entire team only scored 18 goals that year,” Lukens said.
“Dawson has added 11 goals so far this season, bringing his new record to 53 and counting,” Lukens said.
The consummate team player, Dykes offers teammates opportunities to take penalty kicks instead of taking them himself, and perpetually encourages his teammates.
“He is an amazing soccer player and an even better human,” Lukens said. “I love coaching that kid. He gives 125 percent every minute of every game and every practice and is the most respectful player I have ever coached.”