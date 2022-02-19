SAT FEB 19
High School Wrestling
Class A Sectionals 10 a.m. at Knox Halls HS
High School Basketball
District 1-3A Tournament at Volunteer HS
3:00 pm: S.East vs Tenn HS/Unicoi girls
4:30 pm: Volunteer vs Eliz/Tenn HS boys
6:30 pm: Volunteer vs Eliz girls
8:00 pm: S.East vs Unicoi boys
District 2-3A Tourn. at Hal Henard Elem Greeneville
3:30 pm: Greenville vs Cocke Co girls
5:00 pm: Grainger vs Cocke Co boys
6:30 pm: Grainger vs Clai/Cherokee girls
8:00 pm: Greeneville vs Clai/Cherokee boys
MON FEB 21
High School Basketball
District 1-3A Tournament at Volunteer
6:00 pm: Girls consolation
7:30 pm: Girls championship
District 2-3A Tourn. at Hal Henard Elem Greeneville
6:30 pm: Girls consolation
8:00 pm: Girls championship
TUES FEB 22
High School Basketball
District 1-3A Tournament at Volunteer
6:00 pm: Boys consolation
7:30 pm: Boys championship
District 2-3A Tourn. at Hal Henard Elem Greeneville
6:30 pm: Girls consolation
8:00 pm: Girls championship
THURS FEB 24
High School Wrestling Championships
Williamson Co Ag Expo Arena
3:00 pm: Round of 16
7:00 pm: Championship Quarterfinals
FRI FEB 25
High School Wrestling Championships
Williamson Co Ag Expo Arena
10:00 am: Consolations (1st round)
12:00 pm: Championship Semifinals
6:30 pm: Consolation Semifinals
High School Basketball
Region 1 Girls TBA
SAT FEB 26
High School Wrestling Championships
Williamson Co Ag Expo Arena
10:00 am: 3 rd and 5 th place
2:00 pm: Championship Finals
High School Basketball
Region 1 Boys TBA