The 2021-22 VHS Falcon wrestling team

The 2021-22 VHS Falcon wrestling team includes: Zeke Short, Dalton Mullins, Evan Glass, Jason Thomason, Ben Tucker, and Kevin Swanner. The 2021-22 VHS Falcon wrestling team

 Courtesy photos

SAT FEB 19

High School Wrestling

Class A Sectionals 10 a.m. at Knox Halls HS

High School Basketball

District 1-3A Tournament at Volunteer HS

3:00 pm: S.East vs Tenn HS/Unicoi girls

4:30 pm: Volunteer vs Eliz/Tenn HS boys

6:30 pm: Volunteer vs Eliz girls

8:00 pm: S.East vs Unicoi boys

District 2-3A Tourn. at Hal Henard Elem Greeneville

3:30 pm: Greenville vs Cocke Co girls

5:00 pm: Grainger vs Cocke Co boys

6:30 pm: Grainger vs Clai/Cherokee girls

8:00 pm: Greeneville vs Clai/Cherokee boys

MON FEB 21

High School Basketball

District 1-3A Tournament at Volunteer

6:00 pm: Girls consolation

7:30 pm: Girls championship

District 2-3A Tourn. at Hal Henard Elem Greeneville

6:30 pm: Girls consolation

8:00 pm: Girls championship

TUES FEB 22

High School Basketball

District 1-3A Tournament at Volunteer

6:00 pm: Boys consolation

7:30 pm: Boys championship

District 2-3A Tourn. at Hal Henard Elem Greeneville

6:30 pm: Girls consolation

8:00 pm: Girls championship

THURS FEB 24

High School Wrestling Championships

Williamson Co Ag Expo Arena

3:00 pm: Round of 16

7:00 pm: Championship Quarterfinals

FRI FEB 25

High School Wrestling Championships

Williamson Co Ag Expo Arena

10:00 am: Consolations (1st round)

12:00 pm: Championship Semifinals

6:30 pm: Consolation Semifinals

High School Basketball

Region 1 Girls TBA

SAT FEB 26

High School Wrestling Championships

Williamson Co Ag Expo Arena

10:00 am: 3 rd and 5 th place

2:00 pm: Championship Finals

High School Basketball

Region 1 Boys TBA

 