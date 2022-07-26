Shiloh Dunn, CHSR, girls 10 & under 100 yd IM
Caleb Mix, RFF, boys 12 & under 100 yd IM
Jackson Harris, RFF, boys 12 & under 100 YD IM
Johanna Beth Butler, RFF, girls 12 & underb50 yd freestyle
Emma Drinnon, CHSR, girls 14 & under 50 yd freestyle
Anika Hardman, RFF, girls 14 & under 50 yd freestyle
Abraham Headland, RFF, boys 8 & under 25yd backstroke
Hunter Hixon, RFF, boys 50 yd breaststroke
Nadine Aglan, RFF, girls 14 & under 50 yd breaststroke
DevinAnn McMillan, CHSR, girls 14 & under 50 yd breaststroke
Noah Lane, CHSR, boys 12 & under 50 yd breaststroke
William Ely, RFF, boys 12 & under 50 yd breaststroke
Chrisiah Stephens, CHSR, boys 12 & under 25 yd breaststroke
Charles Miller, RFF, boys 10& under 25 yd breastroke
ROGERSVILLE — The Rogersville Flying Fish and Church Hill Stingrays competed in a swim meet July 19 at Rogersville City Pool.
Here are more shots of the action taken by Randy Ball.
