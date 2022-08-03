BD8A1733
BD8A1747
BD8A1769
BD8A1785
BD8A1827
HAWKINS COUNTY — The East Tennessee Summer Swim League (ETSSL) season came to a close last week with the championship meet at Kingsport Aquatic Center.
The Barracuda Swim Club won the meet, totaling 2,076 team points. The Kingsport Piranhas had 980 points, good for second place.
The Church Hill Stingrays were third (892), followed by the Rogersville Flying Fish (829) in fourth.
We take a final look at the summer swim season for the Fish and Stingrays on these two pages with photos by Bobby Vaughn.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.