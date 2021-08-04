CHURCH HILL – Volunteer center Eli Amyx signed a letter of intent last week to continue his basketball career at Alice Lloyd College.
Pushing 6-8, 270, Amyx’s appeal to the Eagles is as obvious as his frame.
“The size for sure,” said Alice Lloyd assistant coach Ryne Loggins, who was present at the July 28 signing ceremony at Volunteer. “That’s something you can’t teach. He’s got a few things to work on, but we get him in the weight room, we think he can be bigger.”
“I really think that his best basketball is ahead of him because he’s young,” Volunteer coach Mike Poe said. “He’s only 17. Age-wise, he should be a senior. I’m hoping that maybe they red-shirt him a year and let him get caught up age-wise, because he’s just going to continue to get better as he matures.”
Loggins said the plan is indeed to red-shirt Amyx to give him a year to settle into school and the basketball program.
“We’ve talked about it and I think he’s going to red-shirt the first year,” Loggins said. “He’ll still practice with us and get that experience of playing against those big boys. We’ve got our strength and conditioning coach to take care of his conditioning.”
“I’m excited to start at Alice Lloyd,” Amyx said. “I’m pretty sure they’re going to red-shirt me my first year, which is going to be really good for me, especially being young as I am. It’ll give me a whole year to work on my skills and develop my skills and give me a chance to become stronger in working out every day and practicing with the team.”
“He’ll use that extra year to get a lot better,” Loggins said. “From what we’ve heard, he’s a good kid. He likes to work hard. Combine that with his size, he should be good in a couple of years. We’ve got two or three other big guys that are about 6-11, 6-10. So, with them helping with him, going against them every day, he should get a lot better. He’s got room to grow, too.”
Besides size, Loggins said Amyx is solid in the paint.
“Good down-low post moves. He should be able to get some tip-ins and stuff like that. He should be able to set good screens. We’ve got little small things for him to work on, little jump shots. His post game is pretty good,” said Loggins.
“I’m a pretty good pick-and-roller,” Amyx said. “I like to set the pick then roll. I’m very strong in the paint, I feel. But as Coach Poe said, it’s a different ball game because those boys, some of them have been playing for three years. Whenever I start off, being 17 years old, it’ll be completely different, because they’re a lot older than me, age-wise. I’m in the TNT league and we play against older guys. They are a lot stronger than high school kids. And they know more about the sport of basketball than most of us do.”
“It takes a long time for big kids to develop anyway,” Poe said. “When a guy is 6-foot-7 and weighs 250, 260 pounds and can run a little bit, you might steal one by the time he red-shirts and by about the third year, he’ll be a pretty good player.”
Part of the upgrade to Eli’s game will be outside shooting.
“Anything outside of about five or ten feet,” Loggins said. “In our conference, you need to be able to shoot a little bit. He can work on that and maybe get vertical a little more. Other than that, he’s got the tools. I think he can do it.”
The son of Mike and Susanne Amyx, Eli said his dad taught him the game.
“I’ve played since I was a little kid,” Eli said. “I played Park & Rec in Rogersville. He taught me a lot. He taught me everything that I know.”
Eli was still open to learning when he started ninth grade at Volunteer.
“He’s a great kid, great student, great attitude,” Poe said. “From the very first day that he walked in, he did everything we asked him to do. His athleticism kept getting better and better. His overall athleticism from the time he first got here to his senior year was amazing to watch how much he improved.”
Eli said a victory over Tennessee High in the district tournament was a turning point.
“We were playing in the tournament against Tennessee High,.” Eli recalled. “And I’ll never forget, after we had won, Coach Poe said something to the team. He said if I wasn’t playing, we wouldn’t have probably won. Then Coach (Zac) Crawford came over and splashed me with a water bottle.
“That’s probably one of my favorite memories playing high school basketball. It boosted me and made me realize that I could take over a game if I wanted to. Probably the beginning of my junior year was when I really realized that I could do something with the sport of basketball and I could really play in college if I wanted to. That was when I realized that’s what I wanted to do, so I just put in the work every day,” Eli said.
“Between his junior and senior year, he became a force in the middle where people had a tough time getting shots over him,” Poe said. “I told him at the end of his junior year, that by the time March of his senior year gets here, we’ll be mad at his mama and daddy because they didn’t hold him back when he was younger.
“We would love to have that size and the way he improved, his attitude – we’d like to have a kid like that back. But I’m happy for him and his family. He’s got a great family and I’m really happy for our school that we’ve got somebody going to play basketball,” Poe said.
Eli is looking forward to the next stage of his life at Alice Lloyd College. He outlined what he wants to do in his future career, as well as in the interim.
“I want to go to be an athletic trainer so that I can stay around sports most of my life. It’s what I love. I really do enjoy watching sports, playing sports,” he said.
“I’m just looking forward to becoming a better basketball player and maybe getting a chance at playing overseas or something. Because I know if I want to put in the work, and if I do put in the work, that is a very good possibility,” Eli said.
Poe believes Eli will make the commitment necessary to pursuing those dreams.
“It’s one thing to have these days,” Poe said of the signing ceremony. “When I was coaching in college, we used to have these signings. But the happiest time is when you watch them graduate and watch them play for four years. A lot of times we have kids that go through this signing and have their cookie and their cupcake and then they never play past their freshman year.
“But it’s one thing to make a commitment, because college basketball is a whole lot different animal than playing in high school. It’s a tough gig. When you get in at 3 o’clock in the morning and you’ve got an 8 o’clock class the next morning, it’s really easy to say, ‘I don’t want to do this no more,’” said Poe, who coached in college for 14 years, becoming the second-winningest coach in Tennessee Wesleyan history before returning to the high school ranks in 2018.
“To make that kind of commitment to be a basketball player is a difficult chore, and I know Eli is up to it. He’s got a lot of support from people who are going to make sure he does all the right things. He won’t need much pushing,” Poe said.