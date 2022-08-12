2023 Cherokee cross country team

The 2022 Cherokee cross country team includes: (front row) Landry Russell, Holden Sattler, Ayden Harris, Clay Houck, Julina Allen, Adonis Kincaid, Brody Harris and Neyla Price; (back row) Tucker Houck, Ben Goddard, Jake Elliot, Bryce Elliot, Connor Armstrong, Ali Aglan and Jayden Ward.

 Photo by Bobby Vaughn

ROGERSVILLE – Cherokee coach Lisa Kirkpatrick is pleased with the enthusiasm and work ethic being displayed by her 2022 cross country team.

