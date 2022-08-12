ROGERSVILLE – Cherokee coach Lisa Kirkpatrick is pleased with the enthusiasm and work ethic being displayed by her 2022 cross country team.
“I’m really excited about this year,” Kirkpatrick said. “We have got a lot of new kids that have come up. We have 13 boys, three girls, and there is a lot of speed.”
“We’ve got four freshmen who have moved up this year that have a lot of speed that did really good in middle school. A couple of them ran for City School and we’ve got a couple of newcomers who are new to the area that are going to running for us. I recruited them from the swim team,” Kirkpatrick said.
Clay Houck, Holden Sattler and Adonis Kincaid arrive from Rogersville City School, while Jake Elliot comes by way of Bulls Gap and Julian Allen from Rogersville Middle School.
While there are some newcomers, Cherokee’s boys and girls teams are led by experienced athletes.
“We have a lot of fast runners that have returned, like Bryce Elliott, Connor Armstrong and Jayden Ward,” Kirkpatrick said. “And they’re really doing a good job of leading the team.
“The team has come together at the practices. We’ve got some really good groups that are working really hard to push each other,” said Kirkpatrick.
“The only downfall for this year is we’re going to end up losing three, because we’ve got Tucker Houck that’s a senior, then Landry (Russell) and Neyla (Price) that are seniors,” Kirkpatrick said.
“So, I want to have a good year for them to come out of. I’m hoping for another conference championship with the boys. We’ll see how that plays out. But the guys are really determined to do it this year,” Kirkpatrick said.
Some coaches like their athletes playing other sports, some don’t. Kirkpatrick is among the former.
“Most of them are very well-rounded athletes,” she said. “They’re not just one-dimensional. We’ve got a couple of kids that are basketball players, too, a couple kids that are baseball players, too, and they’ve got that competitive edge.”
Kirkpatrick said that competitive spirit is not only self-motivating, but contagious.
“They want to push themselves to be the best they can be at whatever they do, which makes a huge difference, too,” she said.
“We’ve got a good, really strong top group that is kind of putting the other kids under their wings to bring out their full potential of the newer runners,” said Kirkpatrick, who is optimistic about the upcoming season.
“We’ve got some strong talent and competitiveness,” Kirkpatrick said. “There’s a drive this year. The tide has switched. They’re wanting it. Them working together and building the team has been huge.”
