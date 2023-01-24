The Volunteer Falcons roared back from a 7-point fourth-quarter deficit to defeat state-ranked Tennessee High 62-60 on Friday night in an Upper Lakes Conference prize fight.
The biggest difference in the game at any time was seven points, first by Volunteer which raced out to a 7-0 start and then by Tennessee High with just over 4 minutes to play in the game.
Volunteer’s Bradin Minton hit two major milestones on the night, surpassing the 1,000-point and 500-assist marks for his career.
“Bradin’s been starting for four years now. It’s great to see him have the success that he’s had. That’s a huge milestone, to have 1,000 points and 500 assists,” Volunteer coach Zac Crawford said. “That just goes to show how unselfish this ball team is.”
Minton became the third player this year to hit the 1,000-point mark, joining teammates Joltin Harrison and Andrew Knittel. Minton reached the mark with a jumper to put Volunteer up 21-15 near the end of the first quarter. The Falcons led 21-17 after one.
“I’ve been waiting so long for it. It feels good to finally get it,” Minton said of the scoring milestone.
Tennessee High went on a five-point run in the second quarter to take their first lead of the game. Colin Brown had all of his 14 points, including three 3-pointers, in the first half to lead the Vikings to a 31-29 lead at the intermission. A slight defensive adjustment helped shut down the Vikings’ sharpshooter, and the Falcons built a 45-43 advantage at the end of the third quarter.
“We worked on our defensive plan all week. We knew Colin (Brown) could shoot it. We knew Brandon (Dufore) could score. We knew Creed (Musick) could drive and score and shoot it too. We knew the personnel very well, so we were prepared,” said Minton.
Musick who led Tennessee High (17-6, 2-2) with 19 points in the game, spearheaded a 14-5 run to start the fourth quarter to give the Vikings the seven-point advantage with 4:05 to play.
Minton, the Falcons’ senior point guard, hit the 500-assist mark with a beauty of a dish to Cason Christian under the basket during a 10-point run that turned the tide in the fourth quarter.
“It feels great [to get 500 assists]. I’ve always been a pass-first kind of guy, and I score when I need to score,” Minton said. “I have a lot of faith in all of my teammates. If I can get them the ball, I have faith in them being able to make it.”
Trailing 57-50 with 4:05 to play, the Falcons went to work. Minton hit 1-of-2 from the line, Harrison buried a 3-pointer and Christian took the milestone pass from Minton in traffic to close the gap to 57-56 at the 2:45 mark. Christian then scored from the blocks to put the Falcons back in front for the first time since the opening play of the fourth quarter.
And it still wasn’t over.
Leading 58-57 with 33.8 seconds to play, Christian hit a pair of free throws to give the Falcons a three-point lead. But Tennessee High’s Maddox Fritts found an opening and knocked down a 3-pointer to tie the game. Knittel took the inbounds pass, raced down the floor and was fouled with 4.5 seconds on the clock. After a Tennessee High timeout, Knittel hit both free throws to give the Falcons the 62-60 lead. The Vikings’ final shot fell short at the buzzer.
Four players reached double figures for the Falcons (15-7, 2-2). Knittel had 17, Christian 14, Minton 12 and Blake Head 11. Harrison added 8. Christian had 7 rebounds. Minton finished with 6 assists in the game.
“We got back to playing the type of ball we want to play. That’s what’s going to make this team successful,” Crawford said. “This group of seniors, they’ve all played together for years now. They know how to play together, and they share the ball. When we share the ball like we did tonight, it’s pretty basketball.”
