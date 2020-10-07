ROGERSVILLE – Chuckey-Doak Middle School’s Thunder-and-Lightning duo of gigantic fullback Tyler Adams and speedy tailback Hayden Roper proved too tough to stop in Rogersville Middle School’s 38-6 Loss to the Black Knights Thursday evening at RMS.
Adams ran for two touchdowns and Roper one as Chuckey-Doak built a 30-0 halftime lead.
Chuckey-Doak opened the scoring just a minute and a half into the game. After recovering an unrecovered opening kickoff at the Rogersville 28, the Black Knights scored two plays later, a 19-yard run by Alex Dimas. Adams ran in the conversion for an 8-0 lead.
RMS was held to a three-and-out on its next possession and Roper – a former RMS student and football player – returned the Warriors’ punt 25 yards to the RMS 10.
Three plays later, Adams was running the ball in from the one for a 14-0 lead.
“He was definitely big and tough to bring down,” RMS coach Josh Kincannon said.
The Warriors did stop him on the conversion attempt.
The woes continued for the Warriors on their next possession. Kolden Singleton ran 11 yards for a first down for the Warriors’ initial first down of the game, but was thrown for an eight-yard loss on his next attempt.
Sammy Augusta then made a great grab of a pass by Elijah Carmack, but lost the ball on a fumble back to the Knights, who moved 42 yards in three plays: an 11-yard run by Dimas, an 18-yard run by Roper and a 13-yard touchdown run by Adams, who also converted the two-point run for a 22-0 lead.
A bad shotgun snap turned the ball back over to the Knights two plays later and Roper was off to the races, running 25 yards for one first down, then 14 for another. He ran it in from one yard and Adams supplied the conversion for a 30-0 lead with 3:58 in the half.
“We just shot ourselves in the foot,” Kincannon said. “(We) gave up 24 points on our turnovers.”
The Warriors got on the board in the second half. Carmack completed a pass to Augusta for a 10-yard touchdown.
The Black Knights added another score in the second half.